Twice announces EP release to celebrate 10th anniversary

Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 10:01
Twice's prologue film released ahead of the new EP ″TEN: The story Goes On″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice is set to release the EP "TEN: The story Goes On" to celebrate their 10th anniversary, the group's agency JYP Entertainment said Saturday.  
 
The EP will be available on streaming platforms on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.
 

JYP Entertainment revealed a timetable for release dates of upcoming content on Friday, including the album preview, concept photos and the music video teaser.  
 
A prologue film was also released on Saturday, featuring members of Twice taking part in a talent show themed around the number 10 — such as crying within 10 seconds, speaking under 10 decibels and lifting a 10-ton rock.
 
Twice debuted on Oct. 20, 2015 with the EP “The Story Begins,” which features the lead song “Like Ooh-Ahh,” making it the group's 10th anniversary this year. 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea TWICE JYP

