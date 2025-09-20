Actor Youn Yuh-jung hopes for progress on LGBTQ issues during 'The Wedding Banquet' press conference
Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 16:01 Updated: 20 Sep. 2025, 17:28
Actor Youn Yuh-jung, whose eldest son recently married a same-sex partner in the United States, said she hopes Korea will make progress on such issues during a press conference for the film "The Wedding Banquet."
“All humans are equal, regardless of whether they are gay or straight,” Youn said Friday at a press conference for the film in Haeundae, Busan, during the Busan International Film Festival, in response to a question about Korea’s views on the LGBTQ community.
“I think Koreans should move forward like the United States, but we’re not there yet,” Youn added. “Korea is a very conservative country. Having lived here for 79 years, I know that well.”
Youn also said she doesn't want to divide people into categories or label them as heterosexual or homosexual, or black or Asian.
"We're all human and that's why such change is so important," said Youn.
"The Wedding Banquet" is a remake of director Ang Lee's 1993 film of the same title, which won the Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival in the same year.
The film follows the story of a Korean-American family thrown into chaos when Chris, a gay man, is unable to resist his family’s pressure to marry and plans a fake wedding with his lesbian friend Angela. Youn plays Chris's grandmother, Ja-young.
When asked whether her role as a grandmother with a gay grandson drew on personal experience, Youn said, “I can’t point to a specific part, but I drew on my experience with Koreans and as a parent.”
She also explained why she decided to join the film.
“I'll work for a director if I like the director, I'll work for a script if I like the script, and if I need money, I’ll work for money," Youn added. "But I wanted to be part of the film and help because the director, a Korean American, is so remarkable and admirable.”
