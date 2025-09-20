Tensions rise as street vendors clash with Gwangjin District over demolitions
Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 15:04
Tensions between street vendors around the Konkuk University Station area in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, and the district office are heating up as vendors are demolished and both sides claim illegal actions were involved.
The conflict dates back to 2022, when Gwangjin District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho took office and vowed to restore the residents’ right to safely walk on pedestrian streets by removing unauthorized street vendors.
Under his initiative, 12 street vendors in the district's Guui-dong were shut down last year following lengthy negotiations. More shutdowns took place, with 172 out of 278 street vendors in the district removed during his term.
However, vendors in front of Konkuk University Station have refused to comply with the district's orders to shut down.
The district office issued a directive to street vendors around Konkuk University Station in May last year, demanding they return the sidewalks to their original state — referring to when there were no street stalls — within four months. A formal notice was also issued in July to urge voluntary compliance, but no progress was made.
With no response, the district office brought in contractors on Sept. 8 at 4 a.m. to carry out administrative vicarious execution, demolishing 46 of 75 stalls near Konkuk University Station.
Some vendors fought back by using hand axes to damage fences set up by the district around the demolished vendors and blocking traffic at a nearby crosswalk on Neungdong-ro until 8 a.m.
The district responded by filing criminal complaints against the vendors, accusing them of property damage, obstruction of official duties and violating traffic laws. Police said they have received the criminal complaints and are verifying the facts.
Despite police involvement, the conflict shows no signs of easing.
The district office remains firm, stating that the "stalls have illegally occupied most of the space on sidewalks for more than 30 years" and that "many are not livelihood-based operations, but are run by individuals who bought the business rights from original license holders or have been subleased."
“Residents have long complained about the inconvenience and requested us to clear the streets,” a district official said, adding that demolitions in the early hours were unavoidable to minimize disruption to pedestrians and traffic and denied claims that the operation violated the Administrative Vicarious Execution Act.
According to the act, no administrative agency can perform vicarious execution before sunrise or after sunset. However, there are exceptions such as when there is consent, when it's impossible to carry out vicarious execution during daylight, or due to emergencies and imminent dangers.
The district official also added that the decision was made to "allow residents to walk safely along sidewalks" and that they have "no intention of compromising."
Vendors, however, are fighting back by stating their right to make a living and that the early morning demolitions were illegal.
Sit-in protests have been held near areas where the stalls were for more than 10 days, urging the mayor to meet with the vendors. Some climbed onto the roofs of remaining stalls and chained themselves in protest.
Seven organizations, including the Korea Street Vendors Confederation, held a press conference in front of the district office on Friday, noting that the district itself first proposed licensing and standardizing street vendors back in 2010.
"It should be questioned whether the public interest the authorities sought to achieve through vicarious execution was significant enough to justify overriding people's rights to livelihood and property."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
