Saturday's fortune: Emotional connections and family harmony
Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Today’s forecast highlights a strong emphasis on emotional connections, family harmony and interpersonal growth, with many signs experiencing joy, generosity or meaningful encounters in relationships. Financially and health-wise, most signs fall into the average to fair range, indicating a stable but cautious outlook — though some signs enjoy more positive momentum. Here are your fortunes for Saturday, September 20.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐀 Rat (Born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Passion 🧭 North
🔹 Remember: today is your youngest day
🔹 Care for both body and age
🔹 A lively day where you may forget time
🔹 A half-success is still meaningful progress
🔹 Focus on effort rather than results
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth
🐂 Ox (Born in 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 West
🔹 Parents cannot always win over children
🔹 Avoid favoritism — treat everyone equally
🔹 A family with many branches has no peaceful days
🔹 Too many leaders can steer the ship astray
🔹 Envy is a silent defeat
🔹 Guard what is yours
🐅 Tiger (Born in 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joy 🧭 East
🔹 Sometimes “what’s good is simply good”
🔹 Life today is better than before
🔹 Blood ties outweigh others
🔹 Family should unite in household affairs
🔹 Mutual support brings harmony
🔹 Conversations may deepen unity
🐇 Rabbit (Born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joy 🧭 North
🔹 Everything seems appealing today
🔹 A cheerful and refreshing day awaits
🔹 Treasure traditions
🔹 Discuss household matters with your spouse
🔹 A good day to purchase new items
🔹 Escape routine — take a trip.
🐉 Dragon (Born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Harmony 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Everything has its rightful place
🔹 Small streams gather to form great rivers
🔹 Blood ties are the strongest bond
🔹 Good deeds grow when shared by many
🔹 Family affection will flourish
🔹 From head to toe, you’ll feel aligned and confident
🐍 Snake (Born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 East
🔹 Take pride in the years you’ve lived
🔹 Invitations may come your way
🔹 Meet with acquaintances or old friends
🔹 Consider family outings with your spouse
🔹 Accept invitations warmly
🔹 Friends or romance may brighten your day
🐎 Horse (Born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Reminisce about old times and share stories
🔹 Overlook small faults rather than expose them
🔹 Shared efforts bring strength and harmony
🔹 Both people and wine improve with age
🔹 Watch for traffic delays — leave early
🔹 Expect a friendly gathering
🐑 Sheep (Born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 West
🔹 Seeing may frustrate you; not seeing may leave you curious
🔹 Avoid leaning too far to one side — stay balanced
🔹 Let go of the old to embrace the new
🔹 Do things discreetly, without showing off
🔹 Envy makes others’ fortunes seem bigger
🔹 Balance individuality with trends
🐒 Monkey (Born in 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Happiness 🧭 North
🔹 Body and mind may feel richly content
🔹 A day filled with joy and satisfaction
🔹 Accomplish your goals and taste success
🔹 Life may be filled with a fragrance of happiness
🔹 Recognition and progress come your way
🔹 Enjoy a lively, spirited day
🐓 Rooster (Born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Blossoming 🧭 West
🔹 A day of mutual exchange and kindness
🔹 A spouse offers more support than children
🔹 Affection flows freely today
🔹 Cherish and capture beautiful moments
🔹 Cupid’s arrow may strike — or you may shoot it
🔹 Is it friendship or love? You’ll wonder
🐕 Dog (Born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Encounters 🧭 South
🔹 Parents naturally wish to give without limits
🔹 Visit relatives or enjoy outings
🔹 A good time for family trips
🔹 Celebrations or gatherings may arise
🔹 Singles may meet someone, couples enjoy dates
🔹 Consider watching a film or performance
🐖 Pig (Born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 West
🔹 Do not cling to time passing by
🔹 Do not fear new things
🔹 Avoid unhealthy attachments
🔹 Even “good lies” may be needed
🔹 Don’t be overly kind — be firm when necessary
🔹 Strive to overcome inner struggles
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
