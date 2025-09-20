Korean football team to wear hangul jerseys for friendly match against Brazil
Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 18:26
-
LEE TAE-HEE
The Korean men's national football team, led by coach Hong Myung-bo, will wear jerseys with players' names written in Korean hangul characters during their friendly match with Brazil on Oct. 10.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Friday that the players will wear jerseys with names printed in hangul to celebrate Hangul Day, which falls on Oct. 9 each year.
While FIFA regulations only allow names to be printed using Latin characters, the KFA obtained special approval from FIFA and developed a custom Korean font for the occasion.
"It is a rare case to print players' names in a country's native language for international matches played between national teams," the KFA said in a press release. "This will be an opportunity for us to promote the value of hangul."
The association is also in discussions with the Brazilian Football Confederation to allow Brazilian players to wear jerseys with their names printed in hangul.
More celebrations for Hangul Day are also planned.
KFA partnered with a company that produces dancheong (traditional Korean decorative coloring on wooden buildings)-themed keyboards to release a limited-edition keyboard. Special paper tickets will also be offered to celebrate Hangul Day. While tickets have typically been distributed only as mobile passes, fans attending the friendly match with Brazil will be able to get paper tickets at the North Plaza box office of the Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Nike, an official KFA partner, will also provide a free jersey customization service that will allow fans to print names using the custom hangul font. The first 1,000 customers who purchase national team jerseys at Nike Gangnam, Capo Football Store and Ssaka stores from Saturday can have names printed in the custom font for free.
BY LEE TAE-HEE
