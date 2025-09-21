 Rise in household loans by major banks sharply slows on tougher lending rules
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Rise in household loans by major banks sharply slows on tougher lending rules

Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 18:11
Apartments are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

Apartments are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

 
The rise in household loans extended by five leading banks here has slowed sharply, according to industry data released on Sunday, following a series of tighter regulations aimed at curbing home price hikes and household debt.
 
Outstanding household loans at five major lenders — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup — stood at 763.4 trillion won ($545.7 billion) as of Thursday, up 467.5 billion won from the end of August, according to the data.
 

Related Article

 
Average daily growth came to 26 billion won over the Sept. 1-18 period, slumping some 80 percent from the daily average increase of 126.6 billion last month.
 
"The pace of household loan debt increase seems to be slowing due to factors such as the June 27 property market measure," a bank official said, adding that it should be monitored whether the trend will continue through the end of the month.
 
Since late June, authorities have imposed a 600 million-won cap on mortgage loans for property purchases in the capital region and suspended home-backed loans for multi-homeowners in an effort to rein in soaring housing prices.
 
Housing transactions have surged in recent months, particularly in Seoul and surrounding metropolitan areas, as banks eased restrictions on household lending at the beginning of the year and the Seoul city government temporarily lifted its land transaction permit requirements.

Yonhap
tags Loan Household Surge

More in Economy

Korea sees sharpest tariff hike among major countries on exports to U.S. in Q2

Rise in housing prices likely to slow following gov't regulation: BOK

Rise in household loans by major banks sharply slows on tougher lending rules

Government to distribute second round of consumer coupons

For Korean firms to win Canada's sub contract, Seoul should buy choppers, experts say

Related Stories

Household credit hits fresh high in Q2: BOK

Household borrowing logs sharpest rise in 10 months in June on surging home prices

FSC to tighten mortgage rules to curb rising household debt

New loan rules lead to heavy traffic at banks, on bank apps

Authorities to crack down on irregular home transactions amid tighter loan curbs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)