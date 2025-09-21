 Rise in housing prices likely to slow following gov't regulation: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Rise in housing prices likely to slow following gov't regulation: BOK

Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 18:11
Apartments are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

Apartments are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

 
The rise in Korea's housing prices is set to partially slow in the second half of 2025 following major regulatory measures implemented in June, a central bank report said Sunday.
 
According to the Bank of Korea, while apartment prices were expected to rise 6 percent by the end of December compared to the end of June, the government measures were estimated to reduce the increase by 1.6 to 2.1 percentage points.
 

Related Article

 
In an effort to curb rising household debt and housing prices, the government imposed a 600 million-won (US$428,800) cap on mortgage loans for property purchases in the capital region in late June, while suspending home-backed loans for multiple-homeowners.
 
The volume of mortgage loans, which was originally projected to grow 5 percent over the period, will instead expand at a slower pace, by 1.2 to 1.6 percentage points, it added.
 
"Enhancing macroprudential policies had a meaningful impact in limiting the growth of apartment prices and mortgage loans, but it was not sufficient to restrain the overall upward trend," the report said.
 
The bank added that such macroprudential policies should take place ahead of rate cuts to have a more meaningful impact on housing prices and household debt.
 
"If rate cuts are carried out without stronger macroprudential policies, market participants may view them as a passive stance on financial stability. This could fuel expectations of further housing price hikes while raising risks to financial stability posed by the cuts," it added.

Yonhap
tags Housing price Bank of Korea

More in Economy

Korea sees sharpest tariff hike among major countries on exports to U.S. in Q2

Rise in housing prices likely to slow following gov't regulation: BOK

Rise in household loans by major banks sharply slows on tougher lending rules

Government to distribute second round of consumer coupons

For Korean firms to win Canada's sub contract, Seoul should buy choppers, experts say

Related Stories

Housing prices fall in all regions but Seoul in H1: BOK

Korea import prices on rise for third straight month

BOK likely to freeze key rate this week amid escalating housing prices: experts

Room with a view

Korea's import prices rise for second straight month in October
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)