Hana Financial Group partners with Autism Society for job creation initiative
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 15:46 Updated: 21 Sep. 2025, 17:38
- YOON SO-YEON
Hana Financial Group signed an agreement with the Autism Society of Korea to help people with autism find jobs and secure financial support to find their footing in society.
Through the deal, Hana Financial Group will create jobs for people with autism by opening new cafes within the company grounds and providing them with stable jobs as baristas.
A trust and guardianship service to help them manage their financial assets, especially those related to their everyday costs such as food, housing and medical expenses, will also be established. Hana Financial Group established the Hana Living Trust system in 2010, the first trust service in the domestic market catering to people with autism.
The trust system will continue even after the death of the autistic customer's family or guardian to reassure social protection, according to Hana.
The financial group will also rent its art storage space H.art1 for free to help people with autism discover their artistic potential. A barrier-free music concert will also take place by Hana Financial Group. The company promised to continue its sponsorship of the Autism Race, which it began sponsoring in 2020.
"We will continue our attention and support so that people with autism may confidently play a part as a constituents of this society," said Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo in a press release. "Hana Financial Group will lead the way in making this society more open toward people with autism and their families, and help them grow."
Hana Financial Group hosts its annual Hana Artverse contest to nurture artists with developmental disabilities. It also supports children and youth with disabilities through assistive devices, job training and internships with parents. Housing improvements, sponsorship of the Paralympics and sign language education for employees have also been provided by the company.
