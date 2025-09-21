LG Innotek completes V3 plant in Vietnam to accelerate smartphone camera module production
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:50 Updated: 21 Sep. 2025, 17:39
- YOON SO-YEON
LG Innotek has completed the construction of its V3 plant in Vietnam, aiming to accelerate the mass production of smartphone camera modules, the LG Electronics subsidiary announced on Sunday.
The third Vietnamese plant of LG Innotek was recently completed and has begun producing the company's camera modules for its optics solutions in Hai Phong. The construction of the V3 plant was part of LG Innotek's commitment to invest $1 billion by December 2025, which also included facility upgrades at the company's two existing plants in the country, V1 and V2.
The V3 plant, approximately 15 hectares large and equivalent to about 20 soccer fields, has more than doubled the production capacity for LG Innotek's camera modules and will help to establish "a robust global production network to ensure a stable and abundant supply for customers," according to LG Innotek.
With the new plant, LG Innotek aims to accelerate what the company calls the dualization strategy: Using its domestic plants in North Gyeongsang's Gumi and Gyeonggi's Paju to focus on the research and development of high-value-added products, while utilizing its overseas facilities for mass production of its products that have already been proven for general models.
The company is also embracing digital transformation to streamline its production processes, such as reducing the time required to identify material defects by up to 90 percent through AI inspection programs. The company also succeeded in cutting the time to find optimal production process parameters from 72 hours to just six hours using AI.
“With the completion of the V3 plant capacity expansion in Vietnam, profitability in the camera module sector is expected to improve gradually," said LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo. “LG Innotek will continue to create distinguished value for customers by expanding early-stage proposals based on proven technologies and internalizing core components, thereby strengthening its global leadership in the camera module market.”
