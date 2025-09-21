Lotte Group brand hit by Lotte Card hack, despite no longer being major shareholder

LG Innotek completes V3 plant in Vietnam to accelerate smartphone camera module production

Trump's H-1B visa fees likely to become new flashpoint between Seoul, Washington

KT hacking incident expands to additional districts with rising victim count

Related Stories

Trump inks proclamation to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visa application

Goodbye Mr. Nice Guy? Investors dump Tesla on bet Trump may lash out at Musk through his car company.

Elon Musk calls Koreans 'Smart people' for owning Tesla stock

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Tesla won't build 'gigafactory' in Korea, experts say

Tesla sales plunge again as anti-Musk boycott shows staying power and rivals pounce on the weakness