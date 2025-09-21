 ITZY renews contracts with JYP Entertainment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ITZY renews contracts with JYP Entertainment

Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:03
Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
All five members of the girl group ITZY renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment to continue their group activities under the K-pop agency, the singers announced on Saturday during a meet and greet with fans.
 
"We all decided to renew our contracts to return the immense love we have received from everyone," the members told fans at the "On Air" fan event held in western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
"It is all thanks to you, MIDZY, that we were able to make this decision. We can't wait to make more happy memories like the ones we've been making so far," added the singers, mentioning fans by the fan club name, MIDZY.
 
ITZY showed off some of its best hits, such as "Icy" (2019) and "Dalla Dalla" (2019), in addition to solo songs by each of the five members and the group's latest release, "Girls Will Be Girls."
 
"We feel like we're receiving more and more love from MIDZY as time passes," ITZY said. "We are so grateful for the unwavering love you've given ITZY over the years. ITZY is here because of MIDZY. We hope to spend more time together."
 
ITZY will release its new Japanese full-length album "Collector" on Oct. 8 and hold three showcases in Tokyo on Nov. 11, 12 and 13. 
 
Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY holds its meet and greet in Gangseo District in western Seoul on Sept. 20. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]


BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags ITZY MIDZY JYP Entertainment contract

More in K-pop

ITZY renews contracts with JYP Entertainment

Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music

Twice announces EP release to celebrate 10th anniversary

BigHit holding global auditions for next-gen boy band talent

Blackpink adds new shows to Asia 'Deadline' tour due to fan demand

Related Stories

ITZY to drop new album in January, begin world tour in February

For ITZY's fivesome, 'Girls Will Be Girls' even after six years

ITZY to release new Japanese single 'Algorhythm' next month

ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9

ITZY aim for 'Gold' with new album and complete lineup
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)