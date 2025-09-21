ITZY renews contracts with JYP Entertainment
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:03
- YOON SO-YEON
All five members of the girl group ITZY renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment to continue their group activities under the K-pop agency, the singers announced on Saturday during a meet and greet with fans.
"We all decided to renew our contracts to return the immense love we have received from everyone," the members told fans at the "On Air" fan event held in western Seoul.
"It is all thanks to you, MIDZY, that we were able to make this decision. We can't wait to make more happy memories like the ones we've been making so far," added the singers, mentioning fans by the fan club name, MIDZY.
ITZY showed off some of its best hits, such as "Icy" (2019) and "Dalla Dalla" (2019), in addition to solo songs by each of the five members and the group's latest release, "Girls Will Be Girls."
"We feel like we're receiving more and more love from MIDZY as time passes," ITZY said. "We are so grateful for the unwavering love you've given ITZY over the years. ITZY is here because of MIDZY. We hope to spend more time together."
ITZY will release its new Japanese full-length album "Collector" on Oct. 8 and hold three showcases in Tokyo on Nov. 11, 12 and 13.
