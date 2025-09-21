Lee vows to provide support for film industry during Busan Int'l Film Festival

President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday pledged strong support to ensure a robust film production ecosystem and industry growth at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), his office said.Lee made the remarks during a post-screening discussion with the audience after watching a film titled "Time of Cinema," which reflects on the significance of cinema and theaters, in the southeastern city of Busan, according to the presidential office.He was accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung."I heard that the recent Korean film production ecosystem is deteriorating. The government will provide sufficient support and attention to ensure that the industry can grow strongly from the ground up," Lee said."Film is a kind of comprehensive art, and many people depend on it for their livelihood. I consider it a very large industry," he added.The 30th edition of the festival began its 10-day run on Wednesday, featuring a lineup of 328 films, including selections for the citizen-driven Community BIFF.Lee's visit to Busan was intended "to convey the government's interest in and commitment to actively supporting the film and video industry," according to his office.Yonhap