 Lee vows to provide support for film industry during Busan Int'l Film Festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Lee vows to provide support for film industry during Busan Int'l Film Festival

Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 12:51
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung smile as they attended the 30th Busan International Film Festival in Busan on Sept. 20. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung smile as they attended the 30th Busan International Film Festival in Busan on Sept. 20. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday pledged strong support to ensure a robust film production ecosystem and industry growth at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), his office said.
 
Lee made the remarks during a post-screening discussion with the audience after watching a film titled "Time of Cinema," which reflects on the significance of cinema and theaters, in the southeastern city of Busan, according to the presidential office.
 

Related Article

 
He was accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung.
 
"I heard that the recent Korean film production ecosystem is deteriorating. The government will provide sufficient support and attention to ensure that the industry can grow strongly from the ground up," Lee said.
 
"Film is a kind of comprehensive art, and many people depend on it for their livelihood. I consider it a very large industry," he added.
 
The 30th edition of the festival began its 10-day run on Wednesday, featuring a lineup of 328 films, including selections for the citizen-driven Community BIFF.
 
Lee's visit to Busan was intended "to convey the government's interest in and commitment to actively supporting the film and video industry," according to his office.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Time of Cinema Busan International Film Festival

More in Movies

Lee vows to provide support for film industry during Busan Int'l Film Festival

Actor Youn Yuh-jung hopes for progress on LGBTQ issues during 'The Wedding Banquet' press conference

'Would love to help Korean cinema': Director Guillermo del Toro praises Korea's monster genre at BIFF

For 'KPop Demon Hunters' director Maggie Kang, the key was 'Koreanness'

Watching without prejudice: Jurors feel the pressure in BIFF's first-ever Competition section

Related Stories

Busan International Film Festival gets flak for removing ticket holders' passwords

BIFF awards Ryu Seong-hie first-ever Camellia Award for contribution to women in film

BIFF's Gala Presentation honors works from Asia and Europe's finest filmmakers

BIFF lineup opts for more mainstream appeal with Netflix film, BTS documentary

Park Bo-young, Sul Kyung-gu, more actors to participate at BIFF meet and greet event
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)