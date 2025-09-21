 Defense Ministry mulling review of deaths of service members
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Defense Ministry mulling review of deaths of service members

Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 18:11
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek presides over a meeting of top commanders on strengthening military discipline at the ministry’s command conference room in central Seoul on Sept. 5. [YONHAP]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek presides over a meeting of top commanders on strengthening military discipline at the ministry’s command conference room in central Seoul on Sept. 5. [YONHAP]

 
The Defense Ministry is considering launching a review of the deaths of over 38,000 service members who died while serving their country but were not recognized to have died in the line of duty, the ministry said Sunday.
 
To this end, the ministry has commissioned a study on ways to reinvestigate the deaths and possible compensation for those whose deaths and service were not properly recognized.
 

Related Article

 
Those subject to the review may include people who died during military service for reasons including unknown causes and suicide.
 
According to data submitted to Rep. Baek Sun-hee of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, there were a total of 38,056 cases of non-duty-related deaths as of 2022.
 
The figure includes 20,205 deaths from illnesses or other unnatural causes and 12,798 suicides. The remaining 5,054 deaths were caused by general reasons, such as disasters and illnesses.
 
Service members who took their own lives were not eligible to be recognized as having died in the line of duty until the 2000s.
 
However, the revision of the Military Personnel Management Act in 2014 enabled suicides and deaths from aggravation of preexisting illnesses during service to be classified as line-of-duty deaths.
 
In commissioning the study, the Defense Ministry said many cases could be classified as deaths on duty under the current standards. 

Yonhap
tags Defense Ministry service member Baek Sun-hee

More in Defense

President Lee criticizes 'submissive mindset' of people who believe Korea needs foreign troops

Defense Ministry mulling review of deaths of service members

Illegal Chinese vessels on the rise in the Yellow Sea, Korea Coast Guard ups patrol

Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level KIDD defense talks in Seoul next week: Sources

As North Korean jamming threat grows, South's Air Force ups its electronic warfare game

Related Stories

Long-awaited leave

Defense Ministry revises law to allow BTS members to defer military service until age 30

South Korea, Britain discuss defense, arms industry cooperation

Acting defense chief to skip annual security forum in Singapore

Defense minister urges stronger joint military drills with U.S. to counter North Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)