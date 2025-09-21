Illegal Chinese vessels on the rise in the Yellow Sea, Korea Coast Guard ups patrol
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 17:42 Updated: 21 Sep. 2025, 18:21
As the autumn blue crab season began this month, Chinese fishing boats have once again been sighted near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea, putting the Korea Coast Guard on high alert to strengthen its crackdown operations with a 24-hour patrol system.
According to the Korea Coast Guard on Sunday, the number of Chinese vessels observed last month in waters near the NLL — where all foreign fishing is strictly prohibited — averaged between 75 and 100. Since the start of the blue crab season this month, the figure has risen sharply to between 130 and 233. Among 1,150 Chinese boats licensed to fish in Korea’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), more than half, or 711 bottom trawlers, are also set to resume operations from Oct. 16.
From January through August this year, the Coast Guard seized 37 Chinese boats, including two in the NLL area. Authorities conducted 580 inspections, ordered 383 boats to leave and blocked 526 vessels from approaching the waters. Annual seizures have fluctuated in recent years: 18 boats in 2020, 66 in 2021, 42 in 2022, 54 in 2023 and 46 in 2024.
One notable case occurred at 2:32 a.m. on Sept. 14, when the Korea Coast Guard’s special patrol unit seized a 250-ton Chinese vessel fishing illegally about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) south of Socheong Island, Incheon. The ship was identified as a supply vessel supporting illegal fishing by transferring fuel and hauling catches for other Chinese boats operating long periods at sea. The Korea Coast Guard is investigating the vessel’s captain and six crew members on charges of violating the Territorial Sea and Contiguous Zone Act. Investigators confirmed the vessel had previously transported catches from other Chinese boats.
To handle the surge of foreign boats, the Coast Guard has deployed six patrol vessels near the NLL — one large vessel between 1,000 and 3,000 tons, three 500-ton vessels and two high-speed craft — to maintain round-the-clock enforcement. A special commando unit has been additionally stationed on Yeonpyeong Island, and authorities are considering dispatching more patrol ships if sightings exceed 150 Chinese boats per day.
Officials said they will apply the maximum security deposits and enforce vessel confiscation against boats caught fishing without permits, intruding into territorial waters or obstructing law enforcement. The Korean government also plans to notify Beijing of the illegal activity through diplomatic channels and press for stronger self-regulation by Chinese authorities.
“We will respond firmly under the law to illegal fishing by foreign vessels that depletes marine resources and threatens food security," said the Korea Coast Guard.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
