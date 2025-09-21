Gangwon Province hosts international visitors for cultural and culinary experience
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:55 Updated: 21 Sep. 2025, 16:48
PYEONGCHANG — Framed by the Taebaek Mountains and the East Sea, Gangwon Province is where Korea’s natural scenery comes together, with tranquil forests, long coastlines and traditions rooted in the land.
Between hands-on food experiences, green hills and seaside horizons, Gangwon Province, along with the Korea JoongAng Daily, welcomed international visitors from 24 countries on Saturday, offering a day of cultural learning and outdoor activities in this bucolic province during the 2025–2026 Visit Gangwon Year.
The tour began at Jung Gang Won, where participants tried their hand at making traditional Korean food, visited a food museum and walked around a traditional-style garden.
Established in Pyeongchang County in 1999, Jung Gang Won is a food culture center dedicated to researching and sharing the value of Korean cuisine worldwide. The complex includes a restaurant, cooking education facilities, a food museum and hanok-style (traditional Korean-style house) accommodation.
More than 700 jangdokdae (large ceramic jars used to ferment kimchi, soy sauce and other condiments) are displayed on site, offering a glimpse into Korea’s culinary heritage.
A highlight for visitors was the bibimbap-making experience, using vegetables and seasonings grown directly at Jung Gang Won.
“It was a moment to step away from bustling Seoul and feel a sense of calm,” Burmese student Zayar Lwin said. “It was nice to make bibimbap together, one of Korea’s most traditional dishes, and spend relaxing time in such a peaceful place.”
“It was meaningful to come to a place where we could both eat and experience something at the same time,” Christina Elcock, from Britain, said. “It was my first time at Jung Gang Won, and I also enjoyed exploring the traditional food museum. Being surrounded by mountains and greenery, and taking a stroll here, was refreshing.”
The group then traveled to Samyang Roundhill, named after the parent company of the famous Buldak Ramen. More than just a ranch owned by Samyang Foods, the site offers scenic landscapes, sheepdog shows, sheep and ostrich feeding and a wide range of foods. Visitors can sample Samyang ramen and snacks, handmade hanwoo (Korean beef) burgers and desserts like ice cream and pastries made with organic milk from free-grazing cows.
The hill itself also carries local significance. Before modern weather forecasting, residents observed clouds forming over the ridge to predict changes in the weather. Today, wind turbines crown the hill, set against views that have served as backdrops for numerous K-pop music videos and Korean dramas.
“Gangwon is definitely a place where nature is the highlight,” said Omuralieva Elnura Emilbekovna from Kyrgyzstan. “Because of the weather, I couldn’t fully enjoy the sea view and other scenery from Samyang Roundhill, but I could still feel how naturally beautiful it is. The food, made with eco-friendly ingredients, was very fresh and delicious.”
“After living only in Korea’s busy cities, coming to such a peaceful natural space gave me the comfort of being back home,” Emilbekovna added.
The tour then took the visitors to promotional events marking Visit Gangwon Year, including performances and exhibitions.
Among the highlights was the Tesla K-Light Show 2025, a car-based media performance, staged at Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang County. The event featured promotional booths showcasing Gangwon’s attractions, hands-on programs, pre-shows and a light performance.
At the light performance, 1,000 Tesla vehicles gathered from across the country used their lights like giant pixels to create moving graphics synchronized with music.
Gangwon Province and the Gangwon Tourism Foundation launched Visit Gangwon Year in January, aiming to spotlight tourism across the province. Each month, two of the 18 cities and counties are featured through themed festivals and linked travel programs, allowing visitors to discover the region’s diversity throughout the year.
“Today in Gangwon, I was able to enjoy so much — from appreciating nature’s beauty, to interacting with animals and even visiting places where my favorite K-pop singers filmed their albums,” said Puja Restuti from Indonesia. “I think anyone looking for a healing or wellness journey, or a countryside experience away from bustling cities, should come to Gangwon.”
“There are places popular for nature experiences both inside and outside Korea, but Gangwon is definitely one of the best, though not yet as widely known,” Restuti added.
