Former Prosecutor General faces questioning in martial law investigation
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 19:13
Former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung appeared before the special counsel on Sunday to be questioned over allegations that he received orders to dispatch prosecutors during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid on Dec. 3 and why he decided not to appeal a court ruling that turned down the arrest warrant of the former president in March.
Shim appeared before Special Counsel Cho Eun-seok’s team at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul on Sunday morning as a defendant of the martial law probe.
He arrived around 10 a.m. but walked past reporters who asked about alleged orders to send prosecutors, suspicions of prosecutors entering the National Election Commission and his decision not to file an appeal over Yoon’s release. He gave no answers and went straight to the questioning room.
Investigators are focusing on whether former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae instructed Shim on Dec. 3 last year to dispatch prosecutors to the joint investigation headquarters. They seized documents at Park’s home on Aug. 25 that allegedly contained such orders and have applied charges of participating in an insurrection against Park.
Park stayed in close contact with Shim on the day martial law was declared. The former justice minister was one of five cabinet members first summoned to the presidential office that evening. He attended a Cabinet meeting at 10:16 p.m., then convened a meeting of bureau chiefs and directors at the Justice Ministry at 11:30 p.m., where he reportedly ordered them to review plans for sending prosecutors. Records show that Park and Shim spoke three times that night.
The investigation also covers suspicions that a Supreme Prosecutors’ Office official was present at the election commission during martial law.
Defense Counterintelligence Command officers testified that their superior, former first director Jeong Seong-woo, told them to secure the commission’s server and said prosecutors and intelligence officials would arrive soon. Jeong later said he mentioned only the intelligence service, not prosecutors.
Shim also faces scrutiny over his decision not to file an appeal against a court ruling that canceled Yoon’s detention in March. In March 2025, a Seoul court revoked Yoon's detention, ruling that prosecutors indicted him after the legally permitted custody period had lapsed.
The Democratic Party and civic groups filed a report against him in March for abuse of power and dereliction of duty.
Some prosecutors argued that the ruling to free Yoon should be challenged in a higher court, but the leadership had reportedly dropped the appeal after discussions at a meeting of senior officials.
Observers say Shim's testimony could determine the direction of the investigation into Park. The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has countered that "it neither received nor approved any request from the Defense Counterintelligence Command or other agencies to dispatch prosecutors during martial law."
Park’s side argues that the Justice Ministry only reviewed possible measures under the Martial Law Act and its enforcement decrees in preparation for an emergency. He also explained that his conversations with Shim were limited to whether such measures should be considered in advance.
The special counsel team plans to summon Park soon. Park also faces allegations that he ordered the head of the Korea Immigration Service to prepare a team to impose travel bans during martial law. Investigators are also looking into whether he directed the Korea Correctional Service to secure manpower and detention space. The correctional service chief reportedly held a video conference with prison wardens at about 1:09 a.m. on Dec. 4 for around 10 minutes and instructed them to review available capacity.
BY KIM BO-REUM, KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
