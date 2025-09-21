 Lee vows 'bold steps' to solve youth-related issues, warns against 'extreme competition'
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 12:29
President Lee Jae Myung, center, speaks during a talk show with a group of youths in their 20s and 30s at a theater in western Seoul on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday that now is the time to be more proactive in addressing youth-related issues and fostering their spirit of challenge, calling young people hope for the future.
 
Lee made the remarks in his video message delivered at the Youth Day ceremony held in the Blue House in central Seoul.
 

"We must broaden opportunities and expand the 'pie' to create hope and chances for young people. Even if young people fail, they must be able to challenge again. Only in a country where youth are not driven into extreme competition can growth and innovation truly happen," Lee said.
 
Lee warned that Korea's dynamism would be threatened, and the older generations would face instability and poverty if young people lose hope.
 
"Now is the time to take bold steps toward the practical resolution of youth issues and changes that young people can actually feel," he added.

Yonhap
