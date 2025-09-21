Gangneung lifts water rationing as reservoir climbs above 50 percent capacity
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 21:11
The water level of the Gangwon's Obong Reservoir, Gangneung city's main water source, has climbed back above 50 percent for the first time in three months, leading the city to lift water rationing measures previously imposed on apartment complexes and large lodging facilities. The recovery is attributed to recent rainfall and emergency water releases from Doam Dam — the first such release in 24 years.
According to the Rural Water Information System, as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday, the reservoir’s storage rate stood at 54.6 percent, up 15.9 percentage points from 38.7 percent the previous day. The level had fallen to as low as 11.6 percent on Sept. 12 before steadily rising to its current level. Still, it remains below the seasonal average of 72.7 percent.
Gangneung recorded 312.6 millimeters (12.3 inches) of rainfall over the past 10 days, nearly matching the 341.8 millimeters accumulated in the preceding six months. The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast additional rain on Sept. 24. The city on Saturday lowered its drought alert level from “serious,” which had been in effect since Aug. 21, to “warning.”
In response to the rise in reservoir levels, the city lifted time-based water rationing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 for 113 apartment complexes with storage capacity of at least 100 tons and 10 large lodging facilities. Officials stressed, however, that the situation does not yet amount to a full recovery. They will continue voluntary water restrictions, such as limiting water meter usage to 75 percent, and push conservation campaigns.
To address public concerns about the emergency discharge from Doam Dam, which contributed to the reservoir’s recovery, the city will release water quality test results and conduct daily monitoring.
“The rainfall helped restore reservoir levels, but they remain below the seasonal norm," said a city official. "Residents’ participation in water conservation is essential to prepare for potential droughts in the autumn and winter.”
