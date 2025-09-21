 Man arrested for damaging roof tiles at Jongmyo Shrine
Man arrested for damaging roof tiles at Jongmyo Shrine

Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 12:26
The photo shows broken roof tiles on the outer wall of Jongmyo Shrine in central Seoul on Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly damaging roof tiles on the outer wall of Jongmyo Shrine, a Unesco World Heritage site in central Seoul, officials said.
 
The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant against the suspect in his 50s charged with violating the Cultural Heritage Protection Act, citing concerns that he might flee.
 

He was accused of damaging 10 roof tiles — five convex and five concave tiles — on the outer wall of Jongmyo Shrine with his hands on Monday. He was suspected of being intoxicated at the time.
 
Following a report from its management office, police detained the suspect on Wednesday and applied for a warrant to formally arrest him on Friday.
 
The Korea Heritage Service has completed the restoration of the damaged tiles.
 
Jongmyo Shrine houses the spirit tablets of deceased kings and queens of the Joseon dynasty (1392-1910), and was designated a Unesco World Heritage site in 1995.

