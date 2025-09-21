Man who jumped from bridge after killing wife taken into custody
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 12:52
A man in his 60s who killed his wife during a domestic dispute and then jumped off a bridge was taken into police custody.
The Wonju Police Precinct in Gangwon said Sunday that it requested an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of murder.
According to police, the suspect is accused of killing his wife at around 4 a.m. Friday at their apartment in Dangu-dong, Wonju.
Later on Friday, at around 3 p.m., the suspect called police and confessed to the crime, saying he had killed his wife and was "going to jump off a bridge in Munmak-eup." Officers dispatched to the scene found the suspect at the bridge and apprehended him on the spot. Police then discovered the wife's body at their home.
The suspect told investigators that he strangled his wife during an argument, according to police.
He sustained injuries, including broken bones, after jumping from the bridge, which is 10 meters (33 feet) tall, and is currently being treated at a hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the crime.
