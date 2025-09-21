Mother killed, young son critically injured in home fire in Namyangju

Debate ensues over proposed parricide law amendment in South Korea

Chocolate pie theft case stirs debate over workplace discipline and law

Hana Financial Group partners with Autism Society for job creation initiative

Only 4-5 percent of sex crime suspects formally arrested each year: data

Related Stories

'Where is my son?': Mother and child die, father injured in apartment fire

Kakao to build $438M second data center in Namyangju

Elderly man found dead on Mount Surak after climbing in search of pet dog

Smoke inhalation patient's treatment delayed as emergency rooms say no

Quick-thinking firefighter enables rescue of 52 from blaze in Gyeonggi