Is it already my turn to step in…?

Conspiracy theories amplified by extremist YouTubers increasingly shape Korean politics. Allegations that Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de held a secret meeting with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo spread quickly after being aired online, only to unravel when evidence was revealed to be AI-generated. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties have echoed similar unverified claims in recent months, reflecting a pattern of amplifying rumors before retreating once exposed. With local elections scheduled for early next year, such false narratives are multiplying as political stakes rise. [PARK YONG-SEOK]