Braves infielder Kim extends hitting streak to eight games, scores go-ahead run against Tigers
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:00 Updated: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:07
Atlanta Braves infielder Kim Ha-seong extended his hitting streak to eight games and crossed home plate for the go-ahead run in the ninth inning in a 6-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers in the MLB on Saturday, leading his team to a seventh consecutive victory.
Kim started at shortstop and batted sixth in the lineup at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. His season batting average remained at .255 with 37 hits in 145 at-bats.
Since joining the Braves from the Tampa Bay Rays, Kim has been a key contributor to the Braves' late-season push, hitting .311 during his time with the team. He continued his hot streak Saturday, delivering in the clutch during his final at-bat.
Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth with a runner on first and no outs, Kim stepped in against Tigers closer Will Vest and lined a slider into right field for a single. The next two batters struck out, but Nacho Alvarez Jr. followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Jurickson Profar then singled to right, allowing Kim to score from third and give the Braves a 6-5 lead.
Closer Raisel Iglesias shut down the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth to seal the one-run victory. The Braves improved to 72-83 and remained in fourth place in the National League East.
The loss extended Detroit’s skid to five games. The Tigers remain atop the American League Central but now sit just 1.5 games ahead of the surging Cleveland Guardians, who have won nine straight.
The upcoming three-game series between the Tigers and Guardians, starting Tuesday, could determine the division title.
Elsewhere in the MLB, San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo was named to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game as of press time against the Los Angeles Dodgers after sitting out the previous game.
Lee is in the midst of a slump, having gone hitless in his last seven games. His batting average, which once approached .270, has dropped to .261 with 139 hits in 533 at-bats. The Giants are also struggling, trailing the third-place New York Mets by 3.5 games in the National League wild card race.
