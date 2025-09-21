Cho Gue-sung scores again for FC Midtjylland
Published: 21 Sep. 2025, 14:00
FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue‑sung scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Viborg in the Danish Superliga at the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark on Saturday, registering his second straight goal after returning from a long injury.
Cho slotted in the rebound with his left foot in the second half stoppage time, making it 2-0 after the opening goal from Philip Billing in the 79th minute.
Saturday's goal marks Cho's second straight time finding the back of the net after his first of the 2025-26 season against Aalborg BK in the Danish Cup on Wednesday.
That goal in the Danish Cup was Cho's first in 493 days, as he had been sidelined over a year due to a knee injury. He returned to action in a league fixture against Vejle BK on Aug. 17 and has gradually clocked up more playing time since.
The 27-year-old rose to prominence by becoming the first Korean player to score a double at a World Cup in a 2022 match against Ghana. The striker saw a surge in his Instagram followers afterward and embarked on a career in Europe by joining FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2023.
However, an injury suffered at the end of the 2023-24 season required surgery in May 2024, after which he developed a postsurgery infection. Rehabilitation forced him to miss the entire 2024-25 campaign.
Cho's recent form comes ahead of the October international break, during which the Korean national team will face Brazil and Paraguay in friendlies in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.
Cho has 39 caps and last appeared for Korea in a World Cup qualifier against Thailand on March 26, 2024. He has yet to play a game under manager Hong Myung-bo, who took the helm in July last year.
The forward will have more action to catch until the next national team roster announcement, with FC Midtjylland facing SK Sturm Graz in a Europa League match on Sept. 24.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
