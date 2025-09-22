 Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains
Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:55
Korean bourse Kospi opens at 3,463.84, up 0.54 percent from the previous sesson and a record high on Sept. 22. A digital signage shows rising Kospi inside a trading room at the Hana Bank main branch in Jung District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Seoul shares opened with record-high figures again on Monday.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 25.41 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,470.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading, tracking Wall Street gains, as investors scooped up technology and auto stocks.
 

The Kospi has rallied in recent sessions, renewing its record highs.
 
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 percent to 46,315.27, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.72 percent to 22,631.48.
 
In Seoul, auto and tech stocks led the gains. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.14 percent, and leading home appliance maker LG Electronics climbed 1.77 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.93 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.72 percent.
 
Among decliners, leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai fell 1.36 percent, and leading steelmaker Posco Holdings slipped 0.53 percent. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace retreated 1.57 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,395.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 2.25 won or 0.16 percent from 1,393.6 in the previous session.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
