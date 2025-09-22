'Baby Shark' production house Pinkfong aims for IPO this year
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 19:03
- YOON SO-YEON
The Pinkfong Company has filed for a securities registration statement with the financial authorities to go public on the Kosdaq market, the "Baby Shark" (2015) production company said on Monday.
The Pinkfong company submitted related files to the Financial Services Commission with the aim of going public on Korea's venture-heavy Kosdaq market after preliminary files were approved by the Korea Exchange on Friday. The company aims to finish its initial public offering (IPO) within the year, according to Monday's press release.
The company will start by issuing 2 million shares with the initial offering price range set between 32,000 won and 38,000 won ($23 and $27) per share. The expected proceeds from the offering amount to between 64 billion won and 76 billion won, and its post-IPO market capitalization is estimated at between 459.2 billion won and 545.3 billion won.
The proceeds will go toward enhancing the company's production processes, developing premium animation content and developing offline experiences worldwide. Plans include shortening the content launch cycles with AI tools, producing feature-length and original series for simultaneous global release and diversifying the offline business model from collaborations with global companies to independent revenue-generating platforms through pop-up stores and event malls.
Institutional demand forecasting is scheduled for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 and subscriptions for retail investors are slated for Nov. 6 and 7. The timeline may shift depending on regulatory approval and market conditions. Mirae Asset Securities and Samsung Securities are serving as joint lead underwriters.
Established in 2010, The Pinkfong Company saw exponential growth over the years with its immensely popular "Baby Shark" and "Pinkfong" children's video series on YouTube, later followed by other content series such as "Sealook" and "Bebefinn."
