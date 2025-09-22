 HD Hyundai Electric wins record 279 billion-won order for high-voltage transformers from U.S.
HD Hyundai Electric wins record 279 billion-won order for high-voltage transformers from U.S.

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 22 Sep. 2025, 15:59
HD Hyundai Electric's 765 kV transformer model [HD HYUNDAI ELECTRIC]

HD Hyundai Electric said Monday it has won a 279 billion-won ($200.4 million) order to supply ultra high-voltage transformers to a United States-based client, marking the single largest contract in the company's history.
 
The company plans to deliver 24 units of 765 kilovolt (kV) transformers to the undisclosed U.S. client in 2029.
 

The 765 kV transformers can transmit power at higher voltages than conventional 345 kV units, reducing power loss while increasing transmission capacity by up to five times, according to the company.
 
HD Hyundai Electric said demand for such large-scale equipment is growing in the United States due to its vast land area and rising electricity consumption driven by the expansion of AI industries.
 
To respond to the rising demand, HD Hyundai Electric said it plans to expand its plant in Alabama by 2027 to bolster local production capacity.
 
"This contract will solidify our foothold in the North American market and pave the way for additional orders," a company official said.

Yonhap
tags hd hyundai electric voltage transformer u.s.

