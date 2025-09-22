Korean Air to expand use of locally made sustainable aviation fuel
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 14:05
SHIN MIN-HEE
Korean Air is set to expand the use of domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on commercial flight routes, the flag carrier said Monday.
SAF refers to a type of aircraft biofuel made from renewable sources, such as fuel derived from waste, animals and plants and agricultural residues. It is said to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared to conventional jet fuel.
Korean Air was the first domestic airline to use locally produced SAF on a commercial route for one year since August 2024, fueling flights from Incheon to Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Following the end of the trial period, Korean Air has expanded domestically produced SAF use to other routes from Incheon to Kobe, Japan, and Gimpo to Osaka, throughout the end of 2026.
The same day, HD Hyundai Oilbank announced it will supply SAF for the Incheon-Kobe route with approximately 90 flights. In June 2024, the company was the first Korean exporter of SAF to Japan.
GS Caltex will supply fuel for the Gimpo-Osaka route. Both companies produced SAF from used cooking oil and obtained certifications from the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.
Korean Air said it will continue its sustainability efforts and lead the domestic aviation industry's transition toward carbon neutrality.
Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced Friday plans to mandate the use of blended SAF starting in 2027 and its goal of reducing carbon emissions from international aviation by 5 percent by 2030. Europe and Japan have also adopted SAF blending mandates.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
