 At Jean-Michel Basquiat DDP exhibition, philosophy meets language of street art
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

At Jean-Michel Basquiat DDP exhibition, philosophy meets language of street art

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 13:23
"New York, New York" (1981) [LEE JIAN]

"New York, New York" (1981) [LEE JIAN]

 
More than three decades after his untimely death, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s graffiti-turned-high art remains undeniably cool.
 
His exhibition, “Signs: Connecting Past and Future,” is set to open Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, showcasing 70 paintings and drawings sourced from nine countries. Running through Jan. 31, it is presented for the 60th anniversary of the JoongAng Ilbo.
 

Related Article

 
“Basquiat’s exploration of cultural hybridity and the deconstruction of language resonates as a crucial framework for creativity today,” said Lee Ji-yoon, CEO of the International Contemporary Art Curating Office Suum Project, at a press conference on Monday. “To re-examine Basquiat now is to recognize how his radical experiments laid the foundation for a new artistic language in the 21st century.”
 
The exhibition is organized into 11 sections, including Basquiat’s paintings, drawings and 155 pages from his eight personal notebooks.
 
It also juxtaposes the artist’s works with major aspects of Korean cultural heritage that embody Basquiat’s written language and symbols, such as the Bangudae Petroglyphs in Ulsan, the “Hunminjeongeum Haeryebon” — a commentary on the invention of the Korean alphabet — late calligraphy works by scholar Kim Chong-hui and Nam June Paik’s pioneering video art.
 
"Self Portrait" (1983) [LEE JIAN]

"Self Portrait" (1983) [LEE JIAN]

 
Basquiat, a downtown prodigy turned global icon, was born in New York in 1960 to a Haitian father and Puerto Rican mother. In 2017, his "Untitled" (1982) sold for $110.49 million at Sotheby’s, setting the record for the most expensive work by a U.S. artist and any post-1980 artwork ever sold at auction. He died at the age of 27 of a heroin overdose at his home.
 
As part of the Caribbean diaspora, Basquiat channeled his heritage and the struggles of African Americans into his art, giving them form on the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. He also drew inspiration from the emerging jazz and hip-hop scenes, as well as from sports such as boxing and baseball, incorporating distinctive symbols into his paintings. His works are characterized by vivid primary colors, abstract signs, graffiti elements and fragments of poetic philosophy to deliver poignant messages.
 

Related Article

 
Basquiat’s visual language also embraces an expansive range of references — from ancient Aztec, African and Greco-Roman art to contemporary popular culture such as comics and advertising — fusing them into a single visual code that connects humanity’s cultural heritage.
 
“He created knowledge rooms out of everything surrounding him — scientific and historic, and questions of imperialism and racism,” said Dieter Buchhart, a Basquiat scholar and curator. “This exhibition is about the universal language and his ability to connect the world.”
 
Dieter Buchhart, a Jean-Michel Basquiat scholar and curator, speaks to local reporters about Basquiat's Seoul exhibition “Signs: Connecting Past and Future,” which is set to open Sept. 23 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. [LEE JIAN]

Dieter Buchhart, a Jean-Michel Basquiat scholar and curator, speaks to local reporters about Basquiat's Seoul exhibition “Signs: Connecting Past and Future,” which is set to open Sept. 23 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. [LEE JIAN]

 
Highlights of “Signs: Connecting Past and Future” include the “The Studio of the Street” section, showcasing “New York, New York” (1981), painted when Basquiat was just 20 years old. The work captures the pivotal moment when he was transitioning from his days tagging the streets under the pseudonym SAMO to gaining recognition in the international art scene. The canvas brims with the dualities of 1980s New York, where poverty, racism and violence collided with freedom, creativity and explosive energy.
 
In the “Anatomy” section, visitors can see Basquiat’s monumental work “Flesh and Spirit” (1982–83). Comprising four large canvases and twelve panels, it is the largest and “the most impressive” work at the exhibit, according to Buchhart. The piece juxtaposes anatomical imagery with African spiritual symbols to explore the boundaries between body and soul, life and death, science and faith.
 
The “Epilogue” section features one of Basquiat’s final spiritual self-portraits, “Exu” (1988). Named after the Yoruba deity who governs thresholds and crossroads, the work reflects Basquiat’s foreshadowing of death.

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Jean-Michel Basquiat

More in Arts & Design

At Jean-Michel Basquiat DDP exhibition, philosophy meets language of street art

Korea's oldest tiger-magpie painting goes on view at Leeum

From picture books to Park Chan-wook: Artist Yeon Yeo-in's intensely personal artistic journey

Researchers solve decades-old color mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock painting

From tights to body paint, National Museum cosplay contest breathes new life into artifacts

Related Stories

Former football leaders Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over $2M FIFA payment

An insight into K-pop's obsession with Jean-Michel Basquiat

Graphic artist Jean Jullien holds first large-scale retrospective in Korea

Surrealist art meets luxury leather as Delvaux CEO unveils new collection in Seoul

Yang In-mo is first Korean violinist to win XII International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)