Ateez's Yunho talks up teamwork, cooks up tofu tiramisu
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 12:33
For Yunho, Ateez’s towering mood-maker and newly minted actor, survival comes down to two things: teamwork and self-care.
The boy band members dance like their lives depend on it, sweat it out on stadium tours across the globe and still find time to experiment with TV shows and snack-sized films. Ateez have survived the infamous “seven-year curse” intact — and with their latest single smashing its way onto the Billboard Hot 100, the eight-member crew is proving they’re only just getting started.
Yunho has recently branched into acting with the short-form drama, "Electronic Brain Manager Jeong," and the music film, "Back! Stage," while remaining known among fans for his upbeat personality and thoughtful care for others. In this interview, he reflects on Ateez's bond, his philosophy of giving and the ways he looks after his own health.
“Among the members, we’re like friends, so we say encouraging things to each other often. But we don’t go overboard with cheesy words. It’s more like, ‘Hey, you’re doing pretty well these days,’” Yunho said with a laugh.
“Hearing that kind of thing boosts my confidence and self-esteem. It also eases some of the hunger I feel for achievement.”
The interview is part of the JoongAng Ilbo’s cooking series exploring how Ateez balance high-octane performances with everyday health and self-care. An earlier episode featured Seonghwa and Jongho, who opened up about their own routines as the first pair to kick off this season. The rest of the crew — Wooyoung, San, Hongjoong, Yeosang and Mingi — will follow in upcoming stories, rounding out the portrait of a group that has learned to treat wellness as seriously as their music.
Below is an excerpt from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. You’re known for taking good care of your members. How do you see that role?
A. When I see members or fans, I just want to do something for them. It’s not anything big — I simply try to express how I care in small ways. But later, when they tell me, ‘That really meant a lot to me,’ I feel good, too. After realizing that giving to others eventually comes back as strength for me, I naturally started doing it more.
Do members respond differently to your gestures?
Wooyoung, San and Seonghwa are the types who really appreciate even small things. Then they’ll say, 'Since Yunho took care of me, I should do something for him,' and it naturally continues. For example, when San and I were getting our makeup done, I ordered something for myself and added his as well. He was so happy about that. With Mingi, our bond is special. We just naturally look out for each other without needing words. He’s also always craving affection, which I find really cute. Hongjoong has always been the type to care for others, so I play more of a supporting role beside him. After spending so much time together, we don’t even need to say it anymore — we just know what the other likes.
In the early days, your fandom wasn’t as big. Was that difficult?
Like the others must have said, every day we wondered, ‘Will we have another chance to go on stage?’ It wasn’t so much about being tired — we were just desperate. Early on, we didn’t get many opportunities to perform, and sometimes our songs were even cut. That made us work even harder. Even in rehearsals, we gave it our all as if it were a real stage. We believed that if we kept at it, someone would eventually recognize us. None of us is the type to do things halfheartedly.
Looking back, how did the members support each other during those tough times?
Luckily, we’re all around the same age and very close, so we could sense each other’s moods and conditions quickly. If someone seemed down, we tried to raise their self-esteem together. Simple words like ‘You’re doing well’ gave us a lot of strength.
What was the hardest moment for you personally, and how did you overcome it?
There were times when we worked really hard but didn’t see the results we wanted. That built up and made me feel like I was a nobody. But when I looked back, I realized I was receiving so much love and support, but wasn’t taking care of myself properly. I wasn’t loving myself. That’s when I decided to change. I started doing small things I enjoyed — looking at beautiful scenery, eating my favorite food. Little by little, I felt better.
Did you always dream of becoming a singer?
Yes. I loved singing and being on stage from a young age. Whenever I went to gatherings with my parents, if there was a stage, I’d get up to dance and then come back with something like a glass of orange juice as a reward. I enjoyed listening to and singing songs so much that it became more than a hobby. Even when I was studying, I’d think about singing. Eventually, I told my parents, and luckily, they said, ‘Go for it.’
As a singer in your eighth year, how do you define the job?
When people see singers on TV, they only see the polished side. They don’t see how much practice goes into it. That effort is hard to convey to the public. Still, a singer has to keep working endlessly to show their best on stage. Training, self-care, management — those are essential. Of course, luck plays a part, but I believe that if you truly put in the effort, there will always be someone who recognizes it.
How do you manage your health in daily life?
Everyone has their own way. For me, I usually just eat what I want. Ateez’s performances are so intense, and since we tour abroad often, I naturally lose weight. After debuting and keeping busy, I realized I don’t overeat anymore. I don’t always eat three full meals — sometimes just lunch and dinner properly, or something light depending on the schedule. Once I’m full, I don’t eat more. It became natural.
Fans often worry about your health. What do you say to them?
Lately, many people say they’re worried because they think I eat less. But I think the slightly slimmer look comes across well on camera, and I also feel comfortable that way.
Do you follow a specific diet or health routine?
I’m not good at cooking. I usually just boil ramyeon or heat something up. I don’t have confidence in cooking, but once on a show, I made fried rice for the members by following recipes from famous chefs. It turned out better than I expected.
What’s your go-to healing food?
Hanwoo. I love Korean beef. It feels like a gift I give myself. I especially enjoy lean cuts like sirloin, tenderloin and ribeye with rich flavor but less fat. I don’t like fatty cuts like chuck flap tail.
If you were to cook for fans, what would it be?
Hmm... I’d want it to taste good, but since I’m not a great cook, I’d worry. If I had to pick one, I’d make rice balls. I think I could manage rice balls with kimchi or hanwoo inside.
You said you wanted to cook something for Hongjoong. What would that be?
Tofu tiramisu. Since he often skips meals while working on music, I wanted to prepare a healthy dessert made with tofu. The highlight is the cream made from tofu — it has a nutty flavor and contains the nutrition of soybeans, so it’s good for the body. I made it hoping that he’d continue to have sweet and happy days ahead. The recipe is simple, and it tastes great, so I hope others try making it too.
A healthy treat for Hongjoong
Yunho stepped into the kitchen to prepare a healthy meal for leader Hongjoong, who is known for having little interest in food and a small appetite. The main ingredients? Soybeans and tofu.
The mission was to create a delicious and nutritious meal using all soybean-based ingredients: tofu, soy milk, doenjang (fermented soybean paste) and soy sauce.
Soybeans contain 36 to 40 percent protein and include all eight essential amino acids, which help with muscle formation and strength maintenance. They’re also rich in isoflavones, known for their antioxidant effects and skin-improving properties.
For his turn, Yunho — not the most experienced cook but ever the multitasker — made tofu tiramisu.
Tofu Tiramisu
Serves 2–3
1. Cut firm tofu into small cubes and lay them on paper towels to remove excess moisture.
2. In a blender, combine the drained tofu with plain yogurt, allulose and a squeeze of lemon juice. Blend until smooth and creamy.
3. Press whole wheat sandwich bread into the bottom of a glass or dish, then drizzle with espresso until just soaked.
4. Spoon a layer of the tofu cream over the bread.
5. Dust generously with cocoa powder, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 1 hour before serving.
