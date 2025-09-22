APEC summit to test Korea’s bridge role as Trump and Xi visit (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump recently wrote on social media that he had a “productive” call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said they would meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Korea next month and that he plans to visit China early next year. Though neither government has formally confirmed the details, expectations are rising that a Trump–Xi summit will take place on the sidelines of the APEC meeting that opens in Gyeongju on Oct. 31.If realized, the meeting would mark the first face-to-face encounter between the leaders since the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019 during Trump’s first term. A reunion after six years of escalating trade and strategic rivalry would be significant, and the fact that it happens in Korea adds weight. With U.S.–China competition shaking the global order, the APEC summit offers Seoul both challenges and opportunities. The presidential office welcomed the prospect, saying it would “fully support” the meeting.It would be the first time since the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, attended by then U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao, that leaders of both countries come to Korea at the same time. The international environment has changed dramatically in the intervening years. North Korea has advanced its nuclear arsenal while refusing dialogue, citing hostility from Seoul and Washington. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Pyongyang has drawn closer to Moscow in a near-alliance fashion, while Beijing and Moscow have distanced themselves from international sanctions on the North. The second Trump administration, pushing an “America First” line, has also tested alliances and widened mistrust. Security and economic pressures now weigh on Seoul simultaneously.Against this backdrop, the Gyeongju APEC meeting becomes a test for Korean diplomacy. President Lee Jae Myung must seek tangible outcomes in his second summit with Trump and his first with Xi, showing practical diplomacy that serves national interests. At the same time, Seoul is expected to act as a balanced bridge between Washington and Beijing.Lee underscored this approach in a recent interview with TIME magazine, saying Korea would work with the United States but avoid provoking China, warning that otherwise “Korea could stand at the very front line of confrontation.” TIME featured him on its cover with the headline “The Bridge,” underscoring that Korea’s role is now closely watched abroad.The Gyeongju APEC summit is more than a routine international gathering. It may become a turning point for the regional order in Northeast Asia and even the global landscape. For that reason, both the central government and local authorities must prepare with precision and determination, seizing the chance to demonstrate Korea’s diplomatic capacity.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 최근 SNS를 통해 “시진핑 중국 국가주석과 생산적인 통화를 마쳤다. 다음 달 아태경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의에서 만나고 내년 초엔 중국을 방문할 것”이라고 밝혔다. 아직 양국 외교 당국의 공식 확인은 없지만 다음 달 31일 경주에서 개막하는 APEC 회의 기간 중 미·중 정상회담은 사실상 확정된 분위기다.회담이 성사된다면 트럼프 2기 정부 출범 이후 첫 미·중 정상 간 대면 회동이 된다. 두 정상의 마지막 만남은 트럼프 1기 시절이던 2019년 일본 오사카에서 열린 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의였다. 미·중 패권 경쟁 및 관세 전쟁 와중에 두 정상 간 6년 만의 재회가 한국 땅에서 이뤄진다는 점에서 의미가 작지 않다. 미·중 경쟁과 갈등이 전 세계를 흔드는 상황에서 한국 정부로서는 직면한 현안을 풀고 외교 무대를 확장할 기회이기도 하다. 대통령실이 어제 “미·중 정상회담이 한국에서 열리는 것을 환영한다”며 “최대한 지원할 용의가 있다”고 밝힌 것도 이번 미·중 정상회담의 중요성을 인식하고 있기 때문일 것이다.미·중 정상이 동시에 방한하는 것은 2012년 서울 핵안보정상회의에 당시 버락 오바마 미국 대통령과 후진타오 중국 국가주석이 참석한 이후 13년 만이다. 그 사이 국제 정세와 한반도 안보 환경은 급변했다. 북한은 핵무장을 위해 줄곧 폭주하면서 ‘적대적 두 국가론’을 내세워 남북 대화를 거부하고 있다. 2022년 우크라이나 전쟁을 계기로 북·러는 군사동맹 수준으로 밀착하는가 하면, 중·러는 국제사회의 대북제재 공조에서 이탈했다. 이런 안보 위협 속에서 트럼프 2기 정부는 ‘미국 우선주의’를 밀어붙이면서 동맹 간 불신과 갈등을 키우는 상황이다. 안보와 경제가 동시에 압박받는 형국이다.이런 상황에서 경주 APEC 회의는 우리 외교의 시험대가 될 수밖에 없다. 무엇보다 한·미 2차 정상회담과 한·중 첫 정상회담을 통해 국익 중심 실용 외교의 실질적 성과를 내야 한다. 동시에 미·중 사이에서 한국이 균형 있는 가교 역할은 보여줘야 한다. 이재명 대통령 역시 미국 시사주간지 타임 인터뷰에서 “미국과 함께하되 중국을 자극하지 않겠다”며 “(그렇지 않으면) 한국이 두 진영 대립의 최전선에 서게 될 수 있다”고 진단했다. 한국이 미·중 사이에서 가교 역할을 수행해야 한다는 점을 분명히 한 셈이다. 타임이 이 대통령 얼굴을 표지에 실으며 ‘The Bridge(가교)’라는 제목을 붙인 것도 같은 맥락이다. 경주 APEC은 단순한 국제행사를 넘어 동북아 정세, 나아가 국제정세를 가르는 분수령이 될 수 있다. 성공적 개최를 위해 정부와 지자체 모두 총력을 다해 치밀하게 준비해야 한다. 한국 외교의 역량을 증명할 기회로 삼아야 한다.