Wutai Shan, the temple city of Manjusri (KOR)

In Mahayana Buddhism, bodhisattvas are revered as beings nearly equal to the Buddha, embodying compassion and salvation. By the seventh century, many Chinese believed that bodhisattvas resided in specific sacred mountains across the country. This faith, known as the “bodhisattva dwelling theory,” established four holy peaks: Wutai Shan for Manjusri, Emei Shan for Samantabhadra, Jiuhua Shan for Ksitigarbha and Putuo Shan for Avalokitesvara.Wutai Shan in Shanxi Province became the earliest and most prominent of these sacred sites. Its distinctive landscape features five flat peaks surrounding the central plateau, rising to a height of 3,061 meters. During the 10th century, at its zenith, 128 temples crowded its slopes, a view preserved in the murals of the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang. Even after Linji Yixuan, the founder of the Linji school of Chan Buddhism, declared that “Manjusri does not dwell at Wutai Shan,” the mountain remained a spiritual magnet. Today, 53 temples still stand, making it one of China’s foremost Buddhist sanctuaries.The heart of Wutai Shan is Taihuai, nestled among the five peaks. More than 20 temples cluster here, each with distinctive features. Shuxiang Temple boasts bronze halls, Luohou Temple blends Tibetan and Chinese designs, Tayuan Temple is marked by a towering stupa and Pusading Temple rises atop 108 stone steps. Built across dynasties from the Liao through the Ming and Qing, the temples represent the convergence of Buddhist traditions, including Chan, Huayan and Tibetan Vajrayana.Beyond Taihuai lie some of China’s oldest surviving wooden structures. The Great Hall of Nanshan Temple, built in 782, and the East Hall of Foguang Temple, completed in 857, are rare Tang-era buildings. Their unadorned facades and graceful rooflines stand in stark contrast to the ornate temples of later centuries, evoking the harmony of Korea’s own Buseoksa temple.Wutai Shan’s influence reached Korea as early as the seventh century. Monk Jajang of Silla (57 BCE–935 CE) traveled to Tang China in 636 with a group of disciples, supported by Queen Seondeok. After enduring hardships, he is said to have encountered Manjusri at Wutai Shan. Returning home seven years later, he established Korea’s Odae-san in Gangwon Province as a counterpart. Odae-san and Wutai Shan share the same Chinese characters for “five terraces,” though the names differ in Korean and Chinese pronunciation. For Korean Buddhists, Wutai Shan was distant, but Odae-san became the accessible sacred ground.뭍 중생을 구제하는 보살은 부처에 버금하는 존재로 대승불교의 핵심적인 신앙 대상이다. 7세기 중국인은 주요 보살이 중국에 살고 있다는 ‘보살주처설’을 믿기 시작했다. 문수보살은 우타이(五台)산, 보현보살은 어메이(峨眉)산, 지장보살은 주화(九華)산, 관세음보살은 푸퉈(普陀)산에 거주한다는 4대 성산 신앙을 정립했다.제일 먼저 성산이 된 산시성 우타이산은 최고 높이 3061m로 다섯 개의 평평한 봉우리가 둘러싼 신비로운 지형이다. 128개 사찰이 난립했던 전성기인 10세기 모습이 툰황 막고굴 벽화(사진)에 남아있다. 임제선의 창시자 임제선사가 “사기다, 우타이산에는 문수보살이 없다”고 폭로했으나 여전히 53개의 사찰이 현존하는 중국 최고의 불교 성지다.오대(다섯개의 봉우리)가 에워싼 태회진이 20여 사찰이 밀집한 중심지다. 청동 건물을 가진 최대 규모의 션퉁사, 티베트와 중국식이 혼합된 뤄허우사, 거대한 스투파가 있는 타위안사, 108계단 위 정상에 우뚝한 푸사딩 등은 서로 다른 형태의 독특한 가람들이다. 요나라부터 명-청까지 여러 시대에 걸쳐 조성되었고, 교종와 선종은 물론 티베트계 밀교까지 모든 종파가 어우러진 사찰의 도시다.우타이산 외곽에 산재한 난샨(南禪)사 대전은 782년, 푸꽝(佛光)사 동대전은 857년 건립된 당(唐)대의 유이한 현존 건축물이다. 가장 오래된 건축이며 모범적 구조로 중국 건축사 최고의 유적이다. 요란하게 화려한 후대 사찰과 달리 일절 장식이 없고 적절한 비례와 처마 곡선이 마치 부석사 무량수전을 보는 듯 친밀하다.636년 신라의 자장 스님은 10여 제자와 함께 당나라에 유학했다. 선덕여왕이 후원했다니 최초의 국비유학생인 셈이다. 당시 최신 이슈인 우타이산을 찾아가 고생 끝에 문수보살을 친견할 수 있었다. 7년 후 귀국해 명주 땅에서 우타이산과 닮은 곳을 찾아내 문수신앙의 본거지로 삼았으니 바로 강원도 오대산이다. 우타이산은 멀지만 오대산은 가까운 성지다.