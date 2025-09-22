유튜브의 미래는 생방송?
Can YouTube Make Livestreaming Its Next Big Thing?
The company that pushed podcasts from our earbuds to our television screens is making another wager.
YouTube believes livestreaming is “at a similar inflection point” as video podcasting was roughly four years ago and is primed to become a “cultural phenomenon,” said Toni Reid, a vice president of product management at the company.
On Tuesday, the platform announced its most significant product updates to livestreaming since late 2013, when it began offering creators the ability to broadcast in real time. The updates make it easier for novices to start streaming, for experienced streamers to try new formats and for everyone to make more money from advertising.
“I think livestreaming is the next evolution of media,” said Adam Faze, a producer of original series for digital platforms.
While Gen Alpha is native to this world, Faze said, “the reason why the average adult hasn’t started consuming livestreaming is mainly just a lack of formats and talent that would speak to them right now.”
Which is why YouTube wants to coax more creators of all sizes into live. One feature announced Tuesday by YouTube is “practice mode,” allowing new streamers to rehearse before their live show begins. Advertising breaks that typically interrupt live content are also being replaced by side-by-side ads.
YouTube is expanding a feature that allows creators to broadcast live while patching in other livestreams. Put more plainly: It’s like a watch party. A fashion influencer can split her screen vertically with the Met Gala’s live red-carpet feed, offering critique from her couch.
This power does not come without pitfalls. Violent acts have been committed on livestreams. It is a raw and unpredictable medium by nature.
Dean Withers, a political streamer, became emotional on his feed last week as news broke of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Days later he told The New York Times that he wished he hadn’t been live at the time. “I wish that I took more time to process my response more personally,” he said, “and then gave a more refined response publicly.”
유튜브의 미래는 생방송?
팟캐스트를 이어폰에서 화면으로 옮긴 유튜브가 또 새로운 승부수를 던진다.
유튜브 제품관리 부사장 토니 레이드는 “약 4년 전 비디오 팟캐스트가 그랬던 것처럼 전환점에 와 있다”며 유튜브 라이브스트리밍이 “곧 문화적 현상이 될 것”이라고 말했다.
유튜브는 화요일(9월 16일) 2013년 말 생방송 기능을 도입한 이후 가장 큰 규모의 라이브스트리밍 업데이트를 발표했다. 초보자들이 쉽게 방송을 시작할 수 있도록 하고 숙련된 스트리머는 새로운 형식을 시도하는 동시에 모든 창작자가 광고 수익을 극대화할 수 있도록 하는 것이 핵심이다.
디지털 플랫폼용 오리지널 시리즈를 제작하는 애덤 페이즈는 “라이브스트리밍은 미디어 진화의 다음 단계”라고 말했다.
페이즈에 따르면 디지털 네이티브인 알파세대는 이미 이 세계에 익숙하다. 또 “성인들이 라이브스트리밍을 소비하지 않는 주된 이유는 아직 그들에게 맞는 형식이나 인물이 부족하기 때문”이라고 한다.
유튜브가 창작자에게 라이브 진입을 권하는 이유도 여기에 있다. 이번에 발표된 기능 중 하나인 ‘연습 모드’는 방송을 시작하기 전 미리 리허설을 할 수 있도록 한다. 실시간 방송 중간에 끊기던 광고는 화면을 나란히 분할해 노출되는 방식으로 대체된다.
또 다른 기능 확장을 통해 여러 라이브 방송을 연결해 동시에 보여줄 수 있게 했다. 쉽게 말해 ‘워치 파티’와 비슷하다. 패션 인플루언서가 자신의 화면을 세로로 분할, 한쪽에 메트 갈라 레드카펫 생중계 영상을 띄워놓고 자신은 소파에 앉아 해설을 곁들일 수 있는 식이다.
그러나 이 강력한 도구에 단점이 없진 않다. 생방송은 본질적으로 날 것 그대로의 예측 불가능한 매체다. 실제로 폭력적인 사건이 방송 중 전달된 사례도 있다.
정치 유튜버 딘 위더스는 최근 방송 중 찰리 커크 피살 소식을 접하고 감정을 주체하지 못했다. 그는 며칠 뒤 뉴욕타임스와의 인터뷰에서 “그 순간에 실시간이었던 것을 후회한다”며 “소식을 좀 더 개인적으로 소화한 뒤, 대중 앞에서는 보다 정제된 반응을 내놓았으면 좋았을 것”이라고 털어놓았다.
