 Hearts2Hearts to release first EP 'Focus' on Oct. 20
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 12:22
Hearts2Hearts at 2025 LaLaLaFest in Indonesia as seen in a photo uploaded to the girl group's X account on Aug. 25 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hearts2Hearts will release its first EP, "Focus," on Oct. 20, the rookie girl group's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The EP launch comes around four months after Hearts2Hearts' single, "Style," was released in June. 
 

The group will drop “Pretty Please” as a prerelease single on Wednesday, ahead of the six-track EP’s official drop. 
 
Music video teasers and sample images of "Focus" will also roll out as part of promotions in October, according to a schedule outlining the group's activities uploaded to official social media accounts on Monday.
 
Hearts2Hearts debuted with its first single, "The Chase," in February. It was the first group to debut under SM Entertainment in a year since boy band NCT Wish, and the company's first new girl group in five years since aespa. The group consists of eight members: Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen and Jiwoo.
 
A poster shows Hearts2Hearts' promotional activities for first EP "Focus" [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster shows Hearts2Hearts' promotional activities for first EP "Focus" [SM ENTERTAINMENT]


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
