 Jay Park-produced idol group draws backlash over 'middle-finger' photo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Jay Park-produced idol group draws backlash over 'middle-finger' photo

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:51
A picture of boy band LNGSHOT uploaded on its producer Jay Park's Instagram account on Sept. 20 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A picture of boy band LNGSHOT uploaded on its producer Jay Park's Instagram account on Sept. 20 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
LNGSHOT, a rookie boy band produced by singer Jay Park, drew backlash over a photo showing members posing while holding up their middle fingers before their official debut.
 
Jay Park posted a photo and video of himself and the members on his social media on Sept. 20, writing, “Aren’t my kids good-looking? I don’t know if they’ll be the best-selling, but I know they’ll do K-pop in the coolest way.”
 

Related Article

 
In the uploaded content, Jay Park and the members of LNGSHOT are seen giving the middle finger to the camera.
 
Online commenters criticized the gesture, saying, “Why flip the finger when it’s the first time we’re seeing you?” “You’re idols, you can’t do that,” “Go back to learning basic idol etiquette,” “This is just a continuation of ‘hip-hop isn’t cool,’” and “Glad I’m not the only one offended.”
 
LNGSHOT is a four-member group composed of Louis, Ohyul, Woojin and Ryul.
 
Jay Park introduced the group on stage at a university festival held at Hanyang University in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 19. LNGSHOT performed a new song at the event.
 
The group is scheduled to officially debut in January next year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Jay Park LNGSHOT idol debut photo middle finger

More in K-pop

Twice announces 10th anniversary meet and greet

Jay Park-produced idol group draws backlash over 'middle-finger' photo

TWS to release new single 'Head Shoulders Knees Toes' ahead of 4th EP release

ITZY renews contracts with JYP Entertainment

Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music

Related Stories

Jay Park to release new single on April 25 and start new series

Jay Park opens OnlyFans account

Jay Park 'forever grateful' as he prepares for much-anticipated return

Jay Park to release R&B album 'The One You Wanted' on Oct. 8

Jay Park to release first-ever Japanese single, 'Whenever'

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)