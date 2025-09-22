KickFlip shows off new EP 'My First Flip' at showcase — in pictures

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its third EP, “My First Flip,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band KickFlip held a comeback showcase on Monday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to mark the release of its third EP, “My First Flip.”
During the media event, the group performed the lead track “My First Love Song,” the B-side “Band-Aid” and introduced the album to reporters.
“My First Flip” comes four months after the group’s second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” and captures the joy of first love in KickFlip’s signature style. “Two words to describe this album would be 'sympathy' and 'comfort,'” Kyehoon said. “Everyone has experienced first love — feeling butterflies, confessing and maybe even facing rejection. I hope our songs resonate with listeners and bring them comfort.”
The new EP features seven tracks: the lead track “My First Love Song” and the B-sides “Crush,” “Tiki-taka,” “Gas On It,” “404: Not Found,” “Secret Nightmare” and “Band-Aid.” The members contributed to the creation of all the tracks, with Donghyeon notably cowriting the lyrics and co-composing the lead track.
“After finishing the song, I listened to it from beginning to end with my eyes closed, and I felt overwhelming emotions,” Donghyeon explained. “I just thought, ‘I need to play this for the members right away.’ When I did, they loved it too, and that made me so happy.”
“When I first heard the song, I felt like I had become the main character in a youth romance comic,” Keiju added, “The immersion was that strong, and I thought, ‘This is such a great song.’”
The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — debuted with the EP "Flip it, Kick it!" in January. Amaru will be absent from the promotional activities for the new album due to experiencing symptoms of anxiety.
KickFlip’s new EP will be officially released today at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the showcase, where KickFlip's members posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its third EP, “My First Flip,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
