Stray Kids' Seungmin donates 100 million won to support young caregivers
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 12:57
- KIM JU-YEON
Stray Kids’ Seungmin has donated 100 million won ($72,000) to ChildFund Korea in support of young caregivers, the singer's agency JYP Entertainment announced Monday.
The funds will go toward a program supporting young people who care for family members due to disability or illness.
"I hope that children who, at such a young age, must shoulder the burdens of adulthood for the sake of their families, can set those weights aside, even for just a moment," Seungmin said through JYP Entertainment's press release.
"I hope my support could lighten their load, if only a little, and give them the strength to dream of a brighter future," he added.
The donation was made to mark Seungmin's 25th birthday, which is on Monday. The singer donated 100 million won to ChildFund Korea's program that supports youth transitioning out of welfare systems last year.
Seungmin debuted as a member of Stray Kids in 2017. The boy band, known for songs like "God's Menu" (2020), "Maniac" (2022) and "Ceremony," is set to hold two concerts in Incheon in October as the finale of the band's "dominATE" world tour.
