 TWS to release new single 'Head Shoulders Knees Toes' ahead of 4th EP release
TWS to release new single 'Head Shoulders Knees Toes' ahead of 4th EP release

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:35 Updated: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:50
Captured scenes from the teaser video for TWS's new song ″Head Shoulders Knees Toes″ [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Captured scenes from the teaser video for TWS's new song ″Head Shoulders Knees Toes″ [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band TWS will release a new song titled "Head Shoulders Knees Toes," which will be part of the band's fourth EP, "play hard," set for release on Oct. 13.
 
The teaser for the music video of "Head Shoulders Knees Toes" was released through HYBE's YouTube channel on Sunday at midnight, prior to the official music video release at 6 p.m. on Monday.
 

The trailer video showed a powerful, hip-hop like mood, a stark contrast from the boyish pop genre that TWS had opted for in the past.
 
"Head Shoulders Knees Toes" will be included in the list of tracks of "play hard," TWS's first new album in six months since the band's third EP "Try With Us" was released in April.
 
Preorders for "play hard" will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday.
 
TWS debuted with EP "Sparkling Blue," featuring lead track "Plot Twist," in January 2024, which became an immense hit among not only young listeners but the general public. It has been pursuing the teenage love song theme with follow-ups, such as "If I'm S, Can You Be My N?" (2024) and "Countdown!"

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags TWS Pledis Entertainment single

