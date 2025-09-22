Twice announces 10th anniversary meet and greet
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:52
Girl group Twice will hold its "10VE Universe" meet and greet with fans on Oct. 18 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut, the girl group's agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
The event, set to take place at 5 p.m. next month at the Hwajeong Tiger Dome inside Korea University, will have a universe theme, as seen in the poster released Monday.
Tickets for the meet and greet will go on sale on Friday at 8 p.m. for members of the girl group's fan club. General sales will begin on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m., both on Melon Ticket.
The event will take place eight days after Twice releases its special album "TEN: The Story Goes On" on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.
Twice debuted on Oct. 20, 2015 with EP “The Story Begins,” which featured lead track “Like Ooh-Ahh." The group has since released some of the most popular tracks in K-pop such as “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “Feel Special” (2019) and “Alcohol-Free” (2021).
