TWS to release new single 'Head Shoulders Knees Toes' ahead of 4th EP release

Twice announces 10th anniversary meet and greet

Related Stories

Twice to hold eight listening parties, one chat session for new album 'This Is For'

Twice to drop Japanese single 'Kura Kura' on May 12

Girl group Twice to drop new single on Dec. 18

Twice to launch 'This is for' world tour with Korea concerts in July

Music video for Twice’s 'What is Love' surpasses 600 million views