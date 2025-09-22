 Ruling against woman over alleged affair with UN singer Choi Jung-won overturned


Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 12:39
Singer Choi Jung-won of pop duo UN [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An appellate court has overturned a lower court ruling that found a woman responsible for the breakdown of her marriage due to an alleged extramarital affair with actor Choi Jung-won.
 
The Seoul High Court on Friday reversed a lower court’s ruling in a divorce case between the woman and her husband that had concluded that the woman was at fault for engaging in “misconduct” that violated her duty of marital fidelity, according to attorney Noh Jong-eon, who represents the woman.
 

Related Article

In December 2022, the woman's husband filed a lawsuit against Choi seeking 100 million won ($73,000) in damages, alleging he had engaged in an affair with his wife. Choi denied the allegation, saying their families had been close since childhood.
 
The appellate judges ruled that while the woman and Choi may have had a close relationship, “it is difficult to conclude that their conduct exceeded the bounds of friendship to the extent that it constituted improper conduct under Article 840, Clause 1 of the Civil Act, or that it led to the irreparable breakdown of the marriage.”
 
“Rather,” the court said, “it is more reasonable to determine that the breakdown stemmed from the defendant’s coercive attitude toward the plaintiff during the conflict resolution process that arose from the situation.”
 
Following the initial ruling, the woman suffered significant distress after being labeled a “cheating wife” in the media, according to Noh.
 
“Her health deteriorated to the point that she could no longer maintain her job, and she continues to battle a serious illness while holding on for her child’s sake,” said Noh.
 
Noh added that because the Supreme Court only conducts legal reviews and generally does not reassess factual findings, “this ruling by the Seoul High Court is likely to be the final and substantive judgment.”
 
Noh also urged media outlets to correct previous reports suggesting the woman and Choi were in an adulterous relationship, saying, “Now that the appeals court has confirmed that such claims are unfounded, we earnestly request the record be corrected so that the woman may regain at least part of her damaged reputation.”
 
Choi later filed a criminal complaint against the husband for blackmail, defamation, and insult. The husband filed a countercomplaint, but police ultimately dropped charges against both men.
 
Choi debuted in a pop dance group called Bronz in 1999 and rose to fame as a member of the duo UN, which debuted in 2000. He has been pursuing an acting career since 2004.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]


