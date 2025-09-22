President Lee to deliver keynote address to UN General Assembly next week

Lee's big week in New York includes UN address, investor talks, but Trump summit unlikely

President Lee criticizes 'submissive mindset' of people who believe Korea needs foreign troops

Trump, Xi set to meet at APEC Korea summit in October

Related Stories

Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

Trump, Xi might meet ahead of or during October APEC summit in Korea, SCMP reports

President Lee invites 20 leaders to participate in upcoming APEC summit in Korea

Ahead of Lee summit, Trump says there seems to be a 'purge or revolution' in Korea

Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee