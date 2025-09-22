Hansae Yes24 Foundation awards 7 scholarships to int'l master's students
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 11:17
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Hansae Yes24 Foundation announced Monday it has selected seven international master's students that will receive its Global Fellowship.
The foundation held a scholarship awards ceremony for the students on Sept. 19 at the GLAD Yeouido hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
The seven scholars come from six countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
"I am very happy to become a Global Fellowship recipient," said Phan Thi My Linh, a Vietnamese student selected for the scholarship. "I will continue to grow by gaining diverse experiences through the foundation’s networking activities and support."
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in a master's program at a Korean university or set to begin in the upcoming semester. Selected students will receive 2 million won ($1,430) per semester. The scholarships can be awarded for up to five semesters, which includes one additional research semester after completion of regular studies.
Starting this year, the scholarship accepted applications via three tracks — the content creator track, language communication track and cultural experience track — instead of one.
On top of getting the scholarship, those selected through the content creator track will promote the foundation's activities and share insights about life in Korea through their social media channels. Language communication track scholars will help with translation or interpretation for the foundation's events or promotional materials and cultural experience track scholars will help plan networking or cultural events run by the foundation.
"I am honored to be selected for the scholarship via the cultural experience track," said Luo Yujiao, a Chinese student selected for the scholarship. "I hope to draw on the foundation’s values and my research in arts and culture marketing to help Korean culture reach a wider audience."
Hansae Yes24 Foundation has been offering its international student scholarship for master's students since 2005 and has supported 137 students from 38 countries.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)