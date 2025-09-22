[Hired in Korea] Brazilian IT professional touts Korea as 'good country to build career in AI'
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 17:04 Updated: 22 Sep. 2025, 17:12
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Luis Filipe Ferreira Fraga, a Brazilian AI engineer who works at Noul, a Korean health care company developing AI-based blood diagnostics solutions, has spent the past few years building both his career and his life in Korea.
Today, he not only works in the cutting-edge biotech field but also serves as a mentor and panelist at forums and events hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, where he shares insights on how Korea can better attract global talent. Recognizing his contributions, Seoul named him an honorary citizen on Sept. 17.
But when Filipe stepped into Korea for the first time as a student back in 2017, everything felt new and uncertain. Determined to make the most of his time, he sought out every possible opportunity, from extracurricular activities to internships, to prepare for life after graduation.
Looking back, he says those efforts were crucial.
“I strongly believe international students have to start preparing for employment well ahead of Korean students,” Filipe said. “Even when they are on break, they not only have to obtain certifications and attend extra lectures but also come forward to take internships and job opportunities, so they can gain hands-on experience as much as possible.”
Filipe believes international students can start gaining such experience by working at small companies or startups in Korea, which can be a good entry point.
“Startups in Korea tend to attract a lot of foreigners because they’re more open to new diversity and integration,” he added. “So, it’s a good place for people to begin their careers, and later, they can try something else, or just continue at a startup.”
Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Filipe to hear more about his journey, the challenges of being a foreign professional in Korea and his advice for international students hoping to follow a similar path.
The following are excerpts from the interview.
Q. What first brought you to Korea, and how did you end up settling here?
A. I first came to Korea in 2017 through the Korean Government Scholarship Program (now the Global Korea Scholarship) to pursue a master’s degree in computer science.
While studying, I grew to like the lifestyle, environment and conveniences here, so I began preparing to settle down and got a job here.
Was it hard to get the scholarship?
Yes, it was challenging, and I think it’s even harder now. Back then, Korea’s popularity from Hallyu was starting, so more people were already interested in coming to Korea.
I didn’t know much about Korea at the time, and I was nervous when I applied for the scholarship while in Brazil. Most of the information I could find was on HiKorea, and people mostly shared PDF files and tips through Facebook communities. That’s basically all I had when I applied. And then, eventually, I got the scholarship and came to Korea.
Can you explain your role and responsibilities?
I focus mainly on red and white blood cells and related blood analysis. My main responsibility is developing AI algorithms to improve the performance of our products. The work involves a lot of data analysis and understanding biology to apply AI effectively.
Would you say Korea is a good country to pursue the AI field?
I think so. Korea invests a lot of money in IT and AI, and the field is highly valued, which was great for me. There may be some challenges, but overall, IT and AI are very strong sectors here. I’d say it’s a good country to build a career in AI.
Did you always want to pursue a career in this field?
When I was like 10, I already started developing my own websites and games, and I thought I wanted to be a web designer. Over time, I naturally began learning about computers, which led me here.
Now, I’m very happy with my path. The medical AI field is not only well-funded and important, but the work also has a real impact on health care. So, I’m not just working for a salary — I’m proud that I’m contributing to something meaningful. You could say my childhood hobby eventually led me here.
What kind of education or training was necessary for you to take on your current role? And what would you recommend for students wanting to do AI in Korea?
A background in science or engineering is still the broadest and most useful foundation for AI. But nowadays, there are many AI-specific programs, like software engineering or AI-focused majors, which can make it easier to get started.
However, making extra efforts to learn more specific skills as well as to gain practical experience is more crucial.
Not only do they have to obtain certifications and attend extra lectures, but they should also come forward to take internships and job opportunities, so they can gain more hands-on experience.
Also, most of the extracurricular study materials are provided in English, so gaining more knowledge before and while gaining work experience shouldn’t be hard, even for those who are not fluent in the Korean language yet.
Can you tell us more about the job application process, such as preparing your CV or going through interviews?
Yes, of course. Many times, applications get rejected outright, and sometimes my CVs weren’t even reviewed. But the interviews I did generally went very well. Now, having experience as both a candidate and interviewer, I’ve noticed a few key things.
Language proficiency helps, but more important is showing effort and commitment.
Companies can be skeptical about hiring foreigners since they worry that you might quit suddenly or fail to adapt. Emphasizing that you’re still learning and have plans to grow in Korea will help. Showing this kind of proactive, positive attitude increases your chances of being hired.
Is it better for foreigners to start their careers in Korea as fresh graduates or after gaining experience in their home countries?
Based on my observations, I’d recommend graduating in Korea and starting your career here. It opens more opportunities and helps you adapt early.
It’s also possible to work elsewhere first and then move to Korea. If you already have specialized expertise in a particular field, coming later can work, though the chances may be lower. Starting from zero in Korea is generally better if you want higher possibilities.
Have you worked for a small company here? How was it?
A lot of work — a lot. I mostly did internships at big companies. Then, when I graduated, I joined a startup. Most of the people there couldn’t really speak English, though they were nice to me.
It was a small company with only about 10 to 12 people. Of course, it was my first job, and back then, we didn’t have ChatGPT. So, I was nervous most of the time, but I still grew a lot there.
However, working for the startup allowed me to gain valuable experience. It was more diverse and dynamic.
Did you face any challenges with visa issuance or internships? Are there any other pathways that are more advantageous in your field?
I had a scholarship, which meant my time was very limited, and it also meant that after graduation, before finding a job, it would be difficult to maintain my visa. So, while I was still in college, I completed the Korean Immigration and Integration Program to earn extra points. As I said, it’s always important to prepare in advance.
Do you have any advice to give foreign readers who want to pursue the same career?
Of course, there are some prejudices that Korean companies and people in general may have against foreigners. They still think foreigners play minor roles and sometimes disregard our opinions.
However, it’s also important to have a positive mindset and attitude. If we combine these things, we can achieve results and even change the way others think and behave.
You need patience. Sometimes, you will face prejudice, but it’s something we can still overcome.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
