 Korea University wins latest Korea-Yonsei Games, also takes all-time lead
Korea University wins latest Korea-Yonsei Games, also takes all-time lead

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 15:48
Students wearing blue and red, the school colors of Yonsei and Korea University, watch a baseball game during this year's Korea-Yonsei Games on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]

Yonsei University’s football team beat Korea University 2-0 on Saturday at Goyang Sports Complex, closing out this year’s Korea-Yonsei Games. Despite the win, Yonsei ultimately fell short, with Korea taking the series 3-2.
 
With the overall victory, Korea University now leads all-time with 21 wins, 20 losses and 11 draws.
 

The Korea-Yonsei Games, also known as the Ko-Yon Jeon, were held Friday and Saturday, with the two rivals facing off across five sports: baseball, basketball, hockey, rugby and football. Korea University came out on top in baseball, basketball and rugby.
 
This year’s event was officially titled the Korea-Yonsei Games, as Yonsei University served as host. As a courtesy, the host school’s name comes last. Hosting alternates each year, with next year’s edition to be called the Yonsei-Korea Games.
 
A Korea University player swings during a baseball game held on Sept. 19 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Students wearing blue and red, the school colors of Yonsei and Korea University, watch a baseball game held during this year's Korea-Yonsei Games on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]

Players scramble for the puck during a hockey game on Sept. 19 at Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Players scramble for the puck during a hockey game on Sept. 19 at Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

A Korea University player makes a layup during a basketball game held on Sept. 19 at Goyang Gym in Goyang, Gyeonggi, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Players of Yonsei University and Korea University form a scrum during a rugby match held on Sept. 20 at Goyang Sports Complex, Gyeonggi, during this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Students wearing blue and red, the school colors of Yonsei and Korea University, watch a football match during this year's Korea-Yonsei Games on Sept. 20. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

A Korea University player kicks the ball during a football match held on Sept. 20 at Goyang Sports Complex, Gyeonggi, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
