Korea University wins latest Korea-Yonsei Games, also takes all-time lead

Students wearing blue and red, the school colors of Yonsei and Korea University, watch a baseball game during this year's Korea-Yonsei Games on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]
Yonsei University’s football team beat Korea University 2-0 on Saturday at Goyang Sports Complex, closing out this year’s Korea-Yonsei Games. Despite the win, Yonsei ultimately fell short, with Korea taking the series 3-2.
With the overall victory, Korea University now leads all-time with 21 wins, 20 losses and 11 draws.
The Korea-Yonsei Games, also known as the Ko-Yon Jeon, were held Friday and Saturday, with the two rivals facing off across five sports: baseball, basketball, hockey, rugby and football. Korea University came out on top in baseball, basketball and rugby.
This year’s event was officially titled the Korea-Yonsei Games, as Yonsei University served as host. As a courtesy, the host school’s name comes last. Hosting alternates each year, with next year’s edition to be called the Yonsei-Korea Games.
A Korea University player swings during a baseball game held on Sept. 19 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]
Players scramble for the puck during a hockey game on Sept. 19 at Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, as part of this year's Korea-Yonsei Games. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]
