Saudi Arabia pushes toward with Korean ties on National Day
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:49
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year celebrates its 95th National Day, which falls on the Sept. 23. The annual holiday marks the day on which the founder of the kingdom, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud – May God rest his soul – proclaimed the unification of the country under one banner in the name of the “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” in 1932, after a long struggle that laid the foundations for a solid and unified state moving forward with confidence toward the future for its people and the world.
On this day, the people of Saudi Arabia recall a glorious national journey from proud but humble beginnings to the global influence it has become, embodying the values of pride and glory in their religion as well as their identity, belonging and contribution to the world as a bridge between East and West. The annual occasion offers the people an opportunity to renew their pledge to continue building and developing their nation under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – may Allah preserve them. Today, the Kingdom has become a unique model of development, recognized the world over for its remarkable achievements across various fields.
The 95th National Day represents an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved along the journey of “Saudi Vision 2030.” Much progress has been made since the initiative’s announcement in 2016, with the Kingdom transitioning from the planning stage to execution through major projects that have transformed the national economy and opened wide horizons for sustainable development. Saudi Arabia has strengthened its presence in renewable energy, technology, tourism, culture and sports, becoming a hub of global investment in the region and an attractive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship as part of the vision to diversify economic growth engines beyond petroleum and broaden its influence on popular culture and entertainment. It also seeks to build upon the rapid expansion of its footprint in global sports, from the signing of football star Cristiano Ronaldo to Riyadh’s Al Nassr FC in 2023 to the addition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the Formula 1 calendar in 2021.
This year also highlights the role of youth and women as fundamental pillars of change. The nation has granted them confidence and opportunities to become leaders of the present and makers of the future, in a way that reflects the dynamism of Saudi society, its ability to adapt to global changes and its participation in shaping the future.
On the international stage, the Kingdom continues to play its pivotal role in enhancing security and stability regionally and globally as a key diplomatic force, while reinforcing values of cooperation and partnership with different countries, including its strategic partnerships with Korea and other friendly nations. It stands as a model of fruitful collaboration in the economy, culture, energy, technology and environmental protection through pioneering initiatives such as the “Saudi Green Initiative,” which reflects the Kingdom’s global commitment to addressing climate challenges with a focus on combating climate change, improving quality of life, and protecting the environment for future generations.
In recent times, the pace of joint work and cooperation has accelerated, evidenced by the opening of regional offices by major Korean companies in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a corporate hub is simultaneously proven and bolstered by the addition of such major Korean firms as technological powerhouses LG and Samsung Electronics as well as infrastructure specialist Doosan and defense industry leader Hanwha. Additionally, Hyundai Motor Group’s plant, expected to be completed by 2026, will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles, including internal combustion engine cars and electric vehicles. The ties between Riyadh and Seoul were further boosted this year when the Kingdom’s space program, the Saudi Space Agency, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea AeroSpace Agency in March on cooperation in the sector, from deep space science and engineering to human spaceflight and satellite launches.
The 95th National Day is not merely a historical commemoration but also a reflection of the journey of a great nation that renews its vitality through the spirit of its leadership and people, marching toward a brighter future under the slogan “Our Pride Is in Our Nature.” On this precious occasion, Saudis take pride in the achievements accomplished and grow more determined to move forward on the path of renaissance, so that the nation remains strong and active in shaping the future of the world.
