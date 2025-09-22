South Korea's Lee willing to accept nuclear freeze by North as 'interim measure'
President Lee Jae Myung said Monday he could accept a freeze on Pyongyang's nuclear program as an "interim emergency measure,” even as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that denuclearization will "never, ever" happen.
Analysts warn that if talks stall after granting sanctions relief in return for an initial freeze, North Korea could continue to hold on to its nuclear arsenal while denuclearization remains out of reach, creating a risky middle ground.
Lee raises nuclear freeze option
In an interview with the BBC released Monday, Lee noted that North Korea was "adding 15 to 20 nuclear weapons a year" and stressed the need for a pragmatic approach.
"The question is whether we persist with fruitless attempts to achieve our ultimate goal [of denuclearization], or we set more realistic goals and achieve some of them," he said.
Asked whether he would accept an agreement like the one floated between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim, under which Pyongyang would freeze its nuclear program without committing to future denuclearization, Lee replied: "If this were presented as the final deal, it would be difficult to agree to."
"But as an emergency interim measure, yes, I can agree to that," he said, adding that the step has clear military and security benefits.
In a previous interview with TIME Magazine, Lee outlined a three-step approach of freeze, reduction and eventual denuclearization, framing it as a "middle ground" between all-or-nothing extremes.
'Never, ever give up our nuclear weapons'
On Sunday, Kim declared that "denuclearization can never happen" in his Korean-language speech at a Supreme People’s Assembly session, according to state media.
Kim rejected Lee's phased denuclearization plan as “nothing but a copy of his predecessors’ old homework, aimed at stripping us of our weapons," the Rodong Sinmun reported.
“[With phased denuclearization] they themselves have destroyed the justification and foundation for sitting down with us," he said.
Kim also cited remarks by South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung-rak that denuclearization remains the ultimate goal for Seoul and Washington, calling them “an outright denial of our system and constitution.”
This appeared to be a reaction to the Lee administration’s decision to set denuclearization as the “end state.” The collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit between Washington and Pyongyang also stemmed from North Korea’s refusal to commit to that final goal.
Risks of a ‘small deal’
On the surface, the two leaders’ messages appeared to clash — one calling for denuclearization, the other rejecting it outright.
Experts warn that if Pyongyang continues to reject talks on denuclearization while Seoul pushes ahead in hopes of securing even a small outcome, the result could be what Kim intends — tacit acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear status.
Lee’s “middle ground” approach risks collapsing into a sequence of freeze, sanctions relief, suspension of denuclearization talks and, in practice, recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state, according to critics. His administration has already said it could consider easing or lifting sanctions if Pyongyang merely halts its nuclear activities.
The danger, analysts note, is that if North Korea restarts its program, there would be little way to stop it. With China and Russia shielding Pyongyang at the UN Security Council, securing new sanctions would be virtually impossible.
Kim further hardened his stance by rejecting any negotiations tied to sanctions relief. “We will never engage in deals where we swap something with hostile countries for sanctions being lifted,” he said.
In his BBC interview, Lee clarified that “ideally, we want North Korea to denuclearize," stressing that he had not abandoned that goal. But he added that “realistically, it won't be easy," as Pyongyang seeks regime stability as its objective. He underscored the word “realistic” five times during the interview, signaling his intent to find what he sees as workable common ground with North Korea.
The problem, analysts say, is the danger of a pragmatic compromise that does not guarantee a clear end goal of denuclearization or the means to achieve it.
“A freeze, as the initial stage of denuclearization, could be seen as premised on accepting North Korea’s nuclear program," said Yang Uk, a senior research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
"Regardless of the government’s intentions, if the process stalls at a middle point, South Korea could face the worst possible outcome," Yang added.
North's Kim also reiterated longstanding claims that South Korea-U.S. military exercises and South Korean laws such as the National Security Act fuel hostility, deflecting blame for heightened tensions on the peninsula.
'Unification is unnecessary'
Kim reaffirmed his stance that “unification is unnecessary,” repeating the “two hostile states” line he first declared last year.
“Unification between two completely opposing entities is only possible if one disappears,” he said, dismissing President Lee’s repeated assurances — including in his Aug. 15 Liberation Day address — that Seoul recognizes the North’s system and will not pursue unification by absorption.
Kim also disparaged the South as “a deformed body crippled by Americanization” and a country of “subordinate defense,” saying, “We have no intention of unifying with a nation that entrusts its politics and defense to foreign powers.”
Analysts say the remarks were aimed at fueling internal division in the South and driving a wedge between Seoul and Washington. Lee had written the day before that it was a “submissive mindset” to believe self-reliant defense is impossible without foreign troops, a comment Kim may have seized on to question the strength of the alliance.
