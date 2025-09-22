Government urged to disclose firearm investigation details
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 16:23
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Jin Jong-oh called on the government Monday to disclose information about the suspected distribution of more than 100 illegally manufactured firearms and over 20,000 rounds of competition grade ammunition.
Jin, a former national shooting team member, criticized the government for conducting a “closed-door investigation” on what he described as a “grave issue directly tied to public safety” at a press conference held at the National Assembly.
“The government must clearly explain the results of the police investigation to the public,” Jin said.
Jin claimed police had uncovered an illegal firearms operation during a broader investigation into alleged threats against President Lee Jae Myung during the last presidential election. Authorities reportedly searched a suspect's vehicle and home, seizing approximately 400 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition on Aug. 29, according to Jin.
Jin said police discovered that a regional shooting team coach, in collusion with a former national team coach, illegally supplied 30,000 rounds of .22-caliber competition ammunition to a black market firearms dealer. While police managed to recover that batch, Jin said reports suggest more than 100 homemade guns and 20,000 additional rounds have already entered the market.
“The .22-caliber round may be small and low recoil, but at close range, it’s a lethal weapon,” Jin said. “Why hasn’t the government informed the public? Are they afraid of damaging the country’s image ahead of the APEC summit?”
He urged the government to disclose the exact quantity and whereabouts of the seized ammunition and launch a full investigation into the Korea Shooting Federation, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
During the last presidential race, the liberal Democratic Party claimed to have received a tip about a plot to assassinate then-candidate Lee using a smuggled Russian handgun. The party never revealed the source of the tip, prompting criticism that it was a politically motivated attack.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)