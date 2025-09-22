Court allows media to film ex-first lady Kim's 1st trial hearing

The Seoul Central District Court said it has decided to open the courtroom to the press ahead of former first lady Kim Keon-hee's first trial hearing on corruption charges, scheduled for 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.The court said press will be allowed to film in designated areas inside the courtroom, though they will have to leave when the bench announces an end to the filming.The hearing will take place after special counsel Min Joong-ki indicted Kim with physical detention on Aug. 29 on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.Min's team summoned Kim for questioning on Thursday over allegations of receiving a painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan in exchange for supporting a former prosecutor's parliamentary bid.If Kim appears for the session, it will mark her first appearance before the team since her indictment. She has been in custody since a court issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 12.Min's team is expected to question the former first lady about allegations that Kim Sang-min, the former prosecutor, delivered the 140 million-won ($100,500) painting to her brother.The former prosecutor is accused of gifting the painting in return for Kim's support in his bid to win the People Power Party's nomination for a parliamentary seat representing Changwon's Uichang district in the April 2024 general elections.The former prosecutor's side has argued the painting was never delivered to the former first lady, but a Seoul court issued a warrant for his arrest last Thursday, citing the risk of destruction of evidence.Yonhap