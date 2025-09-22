Ex-president Yoon files for bail amid insurrection trial

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has requested to be released on bail, citing the need to prepare his defense and health concerns, according to legal sources Sunday.The application was filed on Friday with the Seoul Central District Court, which is handling charges against him for obstruction of duties and abuse of authority. A date for the bail hearing has not yet been set.Yoon has been in custody since July and is on trial for allegedly leading an insurrection and abusing his power in connection with a short-lived martial law declaration in December.Yonhap