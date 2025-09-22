 HYBE chairman faces second round of police questioning for insider trading allegations during IPO process
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

HYBE chairman faces second round of police questioning for insider trading allegations during IPO process

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 12:45
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, was summoned for a second round of questioning by police Monday over allegations that he gained nearly 200 billion won ($143.6 million) in unfair profit through insider dealings ahead of the company’s IPO.
 
Bang appeared at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Mapo District, western Seoul, at 10 a.m. Monday for questioning as a suspect, according to police. This marks his second appearance following a public summons on Sept. 15.
 

Related Article

Bang is accused of misleading early investors, including venture capital firms, in 2019 by claiming HYBE had no plans to go public. Based on that information, the investors reportedly sold their shares to a special purpose company (SPC) set up by a private equity fund founded by HYBE executives.
 
However, HYBE was allegedly already undergoing pre-IPO procedures at the time, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Bang’s assurances.
 
After HYBE's IPO proceeded, the SPC reportedly sold off its shares. Under a private agreement with the SPC, Bang allegedly received 30 percent of the profits from the sale, amounting to an estimated 190 billion won.
 
The police raided the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on June 30 and seized documents related to HYBE’s IPO screening process. Investigators also searched HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 24.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Bang Si-hyuk HYBE Korea

More in Social Affairs

HYBE chairman faces second round of police questioning for insider trading allegations during IPO process

Ruling against woman over alleged affair with UN singer Choi Jung-won overturned

Kepco likely to freeze electricity rates for Q4

Study finds low workplace support linked to insomnia

Two injured in Busan after car crashes into convenience store

Related Stories

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

'Sense of regret': HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk apologizes to employees amid stock controversy

Korea Exchange offices raided on Monday over HYBE IPO suspicions, police say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)